Sundell Tells Buntan 'Don't Underestimate Me' Ahead Of April 22 Title Match
The Swedish star moved to Thailand with her family when she was 11 years old and soon found her love for Muay Thai. After running through opponents, the talented teen made her way to Fairtex Gym and signed with the illustrious camp. Since then, her skills have been honed and turned her into one of the most fierce strikers on the planet.
Beaming with confidence, Sundell has been expecting a chance for ultimate glory since making her debut earlier in 2022.
"I was very happy and very grateful. And yeah, I was hoping for it for a long time now," said Sundell about the title opportunity.
"I thought I would get it in the future, but I didn't know when. Even after my last fight, I wasn't sure of it. But I was confident that I would get it eventually."
Her last match was a thrilling performance that resulted in a TKO over Diandra Martin. The finish was a huge introduction for Sundell onto the global stage. But following the contest, she was just a typical teenager, celebrating a victory with ice cream.
With the support of her family and camp, she now embarks on her biggest test to date.
Now that she has a shot at the gold, the Swedish striking is zeroing in on the American. Buntan, 3-0 in ONE Super Series action, has looked near flawless in her performances. Sundell has watched the film and feels as if she knows what to expect when the bell rings.
"I think she will do the same as usual. Like, boxing, fast combinations, and stuff. I trained for her style, and I'm confident I can beat her," said Sundell.
Both women love to be aggressive and push the pace, which should lead to an exciting bout inside the Circle. Sundell recognizes Buntan's speed and quickness, but she feels prepared to handle the challenge when the bell rings.
If she picks up the win to become the first-ever ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, Sundell predicts her emotions will overflow with joy.
"I think it will feel very good if I win. Yeah. And I think I'll be very, very happy and cry even," said Sundell.
"Yeah, it's definitely my most important fight. I feel like I'm ready. I've had the experience. And I think I will do good."
"Let's have fun, and don't underestimate me."
Only time will tell if she will be able to celebrate with another ice cream outing with the cherry on top, the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship belt around her waist.
ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will air live on Friday, April 22, beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.
17-Year-Old Muay Thai PRODIGY Smilla Sundell's INSANE Debut
