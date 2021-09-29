Hakuho, Sumo's Greatest Wrestler, Announces Retirement

Hakuho, the most successful sumo wrestler in history, made it official Monday announcing to the Japan Sumo Association his decision to retire from the sport. Born Monkhbatyn Davaajargal in Mongolia, his father was an Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling. Moving to Japan at the age of 15 to begin training as a sumo, he joined the Miyagino stable of wrestlers and was given the ring name Hakuho.

Quickly ascending the sport's ladder, Hakuho achieved sumo's highest rank, yokozuna, in 2007 at the age of 22. What followed was an unprecedented streak of success as he went on to collect a total of 45 tournament championships, smashing the previous record of 32 held by Japanese legend Taiho. He also set the record for most wins as a yokozuna and most total career wins with 1187. But recent years have seen him hampered by injuries. A combination of knee trouble and COVID-19 outbreaks in his stable forced him to miss all or part of six straight tournaments before he returned for his final competition this summer, winning the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament with a perfect 15-0 record.

Develop Powerful and Ripped Abs Like Bruce Lee

A trained core is essential for MMA and all forms of martial arts and grappling. Bruce Lee's abdominal training is the best of both worlds. It produces a powerful explosive core and will chisel out your abs. Bruce always sought out the best exercises for strength and speed to make himself better. Over the years of training, Lee understood that all movement is generated from the center, the hips and the core. Your abdominals are the source of power to kick, punch, jump, and run. The spine also uses the core for stability.
Tyron Woodley gets "I Love Jake Paul" Tattoo, Wants Rematch

Mixed martial arts fans around the world were disappointed on August 29th, when former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was defeated by internet personality Jake Paul in a boxing match via split decision. Following the decision, a bet from before the match resurfaced in which the loser was supposed to get a tattoo stating that they loved whoever had just beaten them. Woodley immediately wanted a rematch, and Paul said that if Woodley actually got the tattoo, then a rematch was possible. Keep reading to see a recent Instagram post from Woodley, in which he kept his end of the deal.

Lance Krall - The Return

Whether watching his hilarious antics on The Joe Schmo Show, Free Radio, or as Sensei Ira on The Office, Lance Krall always delivers. He can also deliver a kick to your head. Wait, what?

Although Krall is widely known for his inventive and unique brand of comedy and acting, he is also a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo. After years away from the art, while forging a career in Hollywood, Krall has returned to his first love. Krall took some time to speak with me about his years as a competitor, student, and his return to his roots.

