Mastering Summer Training
The sweltering heat and vacation mindset can quickly derail one's focus and discipline. However, with some planning and adaptability, you can turn the summer months into an opportunity for growth and maintain your peak physical condition.
1. Embrace Outdoor Training
Take advantage of the pleasant weather by moving your training outdoors. Explore nearby parks or open spaces where you can practice your techniques, perform cardio exercises, or even engage in sparring sessions. Find tree-covered areas where you can stay cool training. And the fresh air and change of scenery will invigorate your mind and body, making your workouts more enjoyable.
2. Stay Hydrated
One of the most critical aspects of staying in shape during the summer is staying properly hydrated. Dehydration can affect your performance and lead to fatigue and muscle cramps. Always carry a water bottle and sip water throughout the day, even when you're not training. Additionally, consider incorporating electrolyte-rich drinks to replenish essential minerals lost through sweating.
3. Adjust Your Training Schedule
The summer heat can be particularly intense during midday hours. Consider adjusting your training schedule to avoid the hottest times of the day. Early morning or late evening workouts will provide cooler temperatures and protect you from the harmful effects of excessive heat. Remember to listen to your body and take breaks to prevent overheating.
4. Integrate Cross-Training
While martial arts training forms the core of your fitness routine, summer offers an excellent opportunity to explore complementary activities. Cross-training activities like swimming, yoga, or calisthenics can help improve your flexibility, endurance, and conditioning. These activities also provide a refreshing change and prevent training monotony.
5. Maintain a Balanced Diet
Believe it or not, eating well keeps your body cool. Opt for lighter, refreshing meals rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in the summer. These foods also provide necessary nutrients that aid hydration. Avoid heavy, greasy meals that can leave you feeling sluggish and uncomfortable in the heat. Check out the book Eat to Win. It is filled with healthy meal plans for each day.
6. Sun Protection
Exercising outdoors exposes you to harmful UV rays. Protect yourself by wearing sunscreen with a high SPF, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Consider lightweight, breathable clothing that provides adequate coverage while allowing for airflow. Protecting your skin from sunburn and reducing the risk of heatstroke will ensure you can continue training consistently.
7. Rest and Recovery
In the pursuit of staying in shape, it's crucial not to overlook the importance of rest and recovery. Summer can be demanding on your body due to the heat and increased physical activity. Make sure to prioritize sufficient sleep and allow yourself rest days to avoid overtraining and injuries. Use the time for rejuvenating activities like meditation or gentle stretching to aid your recovery.
Here are some great summer workouts!
Interval training
Interval training, a Bruce Lee favorite, is a method of exercise that alternates between high-intensity periods of exercise and lower-intensity or rest periods. It involves challenging bursts of activity followed by active periods of recovery.
For example, if you run for 20 minutes, every three minutes sprint for 10 seconds, or run faster for 30-45 seconds. After your interval, continue running back at pace. Interval training is excellent for developing fitness quickly. The high-intensity intervals push your heart rate up, increasing the demand for oxygen and challenging your cardiovascular system.
The brief recovery periods let your heart rate lower slightly before the next high-intensity interval, improving cardiovascular endurance.
You can also add more strength and dynamic movements. For instance, run for 3 minutes, then do squat jumps for 20-30 seconds. After the jumps, continue to run. Do this at every 3-minute mark to challenge the aerobic threshold. You can also change the exercises to do push-ups, skips, hops, lunges, etc. If you are near a treadmill, you can do kettlebell swings.
Interval training benefits are perfect for becoming conditioned faster, increasing fat burning, caloric expenditure, and muscular endurance.
The training can be done with lots of variety and adaptability. It can be done on the beach too. Don’t need any equipment; just pace and pick up the pace at the time intervals.
HIIT
HIIT stands for High-Intensity Interval Training. It is a form of exercise that alternates between short, intense bursts of activity and brief recovery periods. HIIT workouts typically involve pushing yourself to near maximum effort during high-intensity intervals, followed by a period of lower intensity or rest.
For example, first, pick your work-to-rest ratio. It is best recovery time equal to work time or slightly higher. When you adapt, you can reduce the recovery time. Try 20 seconds of work and 20-40 seconds of rest. When you develop conditioning, do 20 seconds of work and 10-15 seconds of rest.
HIIT is an excellent way to maximize strength and conditioning quickly in very little time!
You want to go about 85-90% intensity for about 20 seconds when doing HIIT. You can do more intense sessions at 90-95%, but your work time will be 10 seconds.
Sample Training Sessions
HIIT Training Session
- Kettlebell Swings
- Pushups
- Squats
- Bent Over Rows
- Sandbag Rotations
Or you can do more dynamic exercises.
- Sprint
- Pushups
- Vertical Jumps
- Mountain Climbers
- Kettlebell Swings
- Alternating Bent Over Rows
- Exer-Genie Forward Line Drag
- Pushups
- Sandbag Speed Skater Rotation
HITT is great to rev metabolism. A 20-minute session, on the intense side, burns about 400 calories. Also, it creates a high EPOC, ‘Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption, often referred to as the "afterburn effect." It refers to the increased oxygen consumption rate that occurs after a workout during the recovery period.
HIIT is great for unlimited versatility and a variety of exercises. If you train your upper to lower body after each exercise, you can improve PHA, like Bruce Lee used to do.
Furthermore, HIIT is fantastic for metabolic benefits. HIIT has been shown to have positive effects on various metabolic markers. It can improve insulin sensitivity, essential for blood sugar regulation and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. HIIT workouts may also positively impact cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and overall metabolic health.
Interval training is more endurance conditioning, while HIIT focuses on strength and conditioning. Interval training and HIIT burn fat and calories. But HIIT preserves muscle because of the strength aspect. Performing interval training one day and HIIT the other will boost your martial arts training!
