Succeeding in 2020 at the Virtual Summit

If one thing in 2020 has been consistent, it's that the year has required us to change.

It's changed how we do business. It's changed how we interact with people. On a more profound level, it's changed society.

When the 2019 SuperShow came to a close, all of us – everyone at Century Martial Arts, Black Belt Magazine, and the Martial Arts Industry Association, that is – left feeling so excited and inspired for the next show. The 2020 event was going to be awesome. We were already late in the planning stages when COVID-19 shook up our lives, like the violent hands of a toddler on a delicate Etch-a-sketch drawing, and then that had to change too.

Instead of being held live in Las Vegas, the 2020 SuperShow took to computer screens to become the 2020 Virtual Summit. You can't top the luxury of Vegas, but the virtual format of the show had its own advantages that made it equally life-changing! Thanks to our incredible speakers and sponsors like PerfectMind, MyStudio, and SISU, we were able to quickly change (that word again) some of the seminars to new, updated topics that better reflected the emerging needs of martial arts school owners.

Digital curriculum planning, Zoom lessons, and how to work within lockdowns were all topics covered at the 2020 Virtual Summit. Some particular highlights include:

  • Keynote speech by retired Navy SEAL officer and author Jocko Willink
  • "Racism and Diversity in Martial Arts," an insightful panel discussion with Oakland PD officer and black belt Damon Gilbert, martial arts school owners/head instructors Akil Acevedo and Tommy Todd, and MAIA Executive Director Frank Silverman
  • A seminar from Melody Johnson on how school owners can help their youngest students through the emotional impacts of the COVID pandemic
  • Century Direct and MyStudio developer Tu Le alongside Kid Kicks CEO and head instructor John Bussard with a timely how-to on drop shipping (a lifesaver for school owners who need retail profit, but also have to have a zero-contact option)
  • JKD Athletic Association founder Sifu Harinder Singh's aptly named "Unshakeable Confidence: How to Thrive in Chaos" seminar
  • A live workout from martial arts film icon Cynthia Rothrock
  • A BJJ training session with 4th degree black belt and world champion André Galvão
  • Tons of actionable content from MAIA consultants including Cris Rodriguez, Adam Parman, Jason Flame, Shane Tassoul and Mike Metzger
  • And even a comedy break from Master Ken!

All attendees had the option of purchasing an extra pass which enabled them to ask live, real-time questions during post-seminar Q&A sessions, so the content goes beyond what's even here!

If you weren't able to attend the Virtual Summit, you're still not too late. The information within is too valuable to be missed, so we're keeping it available for as long as possible. Right now, you can purchase recordings of all the Virtual Summit seminars for only $147. You can stream over 30 hours on demand, share them with your team, and replay them as often as you need, whenever you want. And although a lot has changed, the high quality and value of the information you'll get from any SuperShow event, virtual or not, never will!

We'll see you next year in Vegas. Until then, stay safe, and happy training!

Shop now: https://www.masupershow.com/

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

McGregor Questioned by Police

news
www.silive.com

Another incident in a long line of legal problems, it's being reported former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was taken into custody and questioned by police in Corsica, France over allegations of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

A spokesperson for McGregor said no charges have been filed against him and denies any wrongdoing on the fighter's part.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Kung Fu Teacher Pummeling Children Draws Anger

news
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net

A video (below) that went viral after being posted on the McDojoLife Instagram account is drawing the ire of the martial arts community. The video, which shows a man identified as a kung fu/wushu instructor pummeling small children in sparring sessions, brought outrage from professional fighters like former UFC champions Michael Bisping and Chris Weidman.

McDojoLife reported that the Egyptian Wushu Kung-Fu Federation will not take any action against the instructor but will seek to help him become a certified coach.

Remembering Jeremy Glick, Judo Black Belt and 9/11 Hero

jeremy glick

The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C., horrified people around the world. While we struggled to come to terms with this national tragedy, we were inspired by the actions of several passengers on United Airlines Flight 93, who decided to battle the hijackers to regain control of their doomed jet. They sacrificed their lives to ultimately save thousands of others.

"We believe those passengers on this jet were absolute heroes," FBI Director Robert Mueller said after he visited the crash site.

Jeremy Glick was one of those heroes, and people who knew the judo champ were not surprised that his intervention helped thwart certain disaster in the nation's capital. "He was a very good student, a strong judo student," said Nagayasu Ogasawara, Glick's former judo instructor.

The West Milford, New Jersey, resident began training in judo with his brother when he was just 7. A strong competitor, he placed third at the United States of America Judo Federation Nationals when he was 15, Ogasawara said.

Ogasawara lost touch with Glick when he went to college, but in 1993 their paths crossed again at the National Collegiate Judo Championships in San Francisco, where the sensei was coaching the West Point cadet team.

"I wasn't expecting it, and all of a sudden Jeremy came up to me," Ogasawara recalled. Although the college did not have a judo team, Glick had trained at a local club and competed at the tournament as a University of Rochester student, he added.

Ultimately, the Westwood, New Jersey-based instructor coached and supported his former student at the tournament, and he was in Glick's corner when the brown belt took first place to become the national champion and receive the outstanding player award.

Read more about Jeremy Glick here!

"After that, the association wanted to promote him to black belt because he was too good to be a brown belt," Ogasawara said. "He was promoted at that tournament."

Although he was sad to hear about Jeremy Glick's death at age 31, Ogasawara said he's proud of what he did for his country. "He's a real hero," he added.

Ogasawara's students agree. Jim Purcell, a second-degree black belt, and Celita Schutz, a third-degree black belt and five-time national champion, trained with Glick when they were younger. Both remember him as being very athletic, energetic and friendly, and they lauded his natural skills as a judoka.

"He had no fear when he competed against anyone," Schutz said. "He had a great character and sense about him, [and] he was always willing to try things. He was definitely willing to take chances, yet he was very careful about what he did."

Purcell was not surprised Glick tried to stop the hijacking. "Those terrorists who hijacked that plane — when they encountered him, they probably didn't expect the kind of offensive he would launch on them," he said. "He was an excellent judo player. I'm sure he fought with every ounce of strength in his body, and I'm sure that whatever he did, he [prevented] that plane from hitting whatever target they had in mind."

Schutz added: "When I read the first article in a local newspaper, my heart was pounding because I knew. I could see him through this experience. Jeremy and those others on Flight 93 actually had a choice to fight back, and for that I am extremely proud of him."

Jeremy Glick showed true budo spirit when he and the other passengers fought against their hijackers, which is why Black Belt inducted him into its Hall of Fame as 2001 Man of the Year.

Photos Courtesy of Nagayasu Ogasawara

About the author: Sara Fogan is a former managing editor of Black Belt.

