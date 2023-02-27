+
Krylov Out, Allen Wins, Suarez Returns at UFC Fight Night

In an impromptu middleweight main event, Brendan Allen won by rear choke over Andre Muniz at UFC Fight Night 220. After Nikita Krylov pulled out of his fight with Ryan Spann due to a reported foodborne illness, the original main event was canceled and Allen-Muniz was elevated from the co-main event to the headliner.

The pair spent the first one and a half rounds in essentially a kickboxing match taking turns throwing their combinations. Then, midway through the second, Muniz shot in for a takedown, got Allen against the fence and used an underhook to help take him to the mat. But Allen maintained a tight overhook, rolled through and ended up on top landing some ground and pound from the guard before passing to side control.

It was Allen who landed the takedown in the 3rd round, easily flowing from side control, to mount, to rear mount before sinking in the choke for the submission.

Perhaps the biggest story of the evening was the return of undefeated Tatiana Suarez after a 3 1/2 year lay off from injuries. Suarez had looked like a potential future champion before the time away and picked up where she left off, submitting Montana De La Rosa with a second round guillotine choke.

