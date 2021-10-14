Striking Legends Share Their Insight Into ONE First Strike

one championship
ONE FC
cdn.onefc.com

How To Watch ONE: FIRST STRIKE On 15 - October - ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

ONE Championship's marquee all-striking event ONE: First Strike is right around the corner on Friday, October 15. And the legends of the sport are dialed in with their thoughts on the epic main event.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan will meet Superbon for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship in the main event.

Petrosyan, widely regarded as the greatest of all time in the sport, will finally get his shot to wear the coveted gold belt on the global stage, but the rising Thai athlete hopes to spoil his party.

The two have exchanged words in the build-up to the matchup, and the additional heat adds a little extra flavor to what was already promised to be a special main event. It will be an epic ONE Super Series clash that everybody needs to witness.

Noted legends Bas Rutten, Duke Roufus, and Ernesto Hoost gave their thoughts on the upcoming event in an exclusive video for ONE. The three experts also shared their insight into the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, which will get underway on the undercard.

Roufus also gave his prediction for the main event. The leader of RoufusSport proclaimed that Petrosyan would walk out of the match as the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion.

ONE: First Strike has a who's who of the striking elite, and the all-ONE Super Series bill is going to light the martial arts world on fire. It is a can't-miss spectacle coming your way this weekend.

ONE: First Strike airs live across all Bleacher Report platforms at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, October 15.

LEGENDS Predict ONE: FIRST STRIKE | Bas Rutten, Ernesto Hoost & MORE

Hear from kickboxing legends Bas Rutten, Ernesto Hoost, Duke Roufus, and MORE, as they make their predictions for the greatest kickboxing card in history – O...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

MMA Opinion: Can You Protect Yourself at All Times?

mma opinion
MMA Opinion: Can You Protect Yourself at All Times?
cdn.pixabay.com PranongCreative
In the time it takes you to finish this sentence, you will have traveled roughly 220 miles (354 km) around the sun through space moving at about 66,627 miles an hour (107,225 kmh). A little more if you read out loud, but that would be weird to do. Pondering that will not only make one like the philosophers of old, but it will quickly give way to the undeniable thought that safety just might be an illusion.

Because we are not in what may be perceived as mortal danger at a given moment, does not mean we are not in actual fact in danger. This is in general, but it becomes very specific when particular endeavors are considered. Base jumping, underwater welding (a real thing), high tension wire work, etc. all have a ramped up danger quotient. Then there are the quiet dangers in various vocations such as stress, mental health factors, high-level exertion or repetitive motions that all can become life-threatening.

Keep Reading Show less

North Korean Leader Attends "Brutal" Martial Arts Display

news
Kim Jong Un
upload.wikimedia.org - www.kremlin.ru
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to build an invincible military to counter the United States in a speech on Tuesday and, perhaps hoping to prove this invincibility, he attended a martial arts performance by members of the North Korean army that showcased soldiers smashing objects and being smashed.
Keep Reading Show less

The Evolution of Jiu-Jitsu in Mixed Martial Arts

jiu jitsu blog
Jiu-Jitsu
Mikepesh pixabay.com
Although Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is still considered by many to be one of the most effective martial arts in the world, its role in the sport has changed over time. What was once a dominant fighting style all on its own has evolved to become an essential piece of a much larger puzzle. Some of the best fighters to date came from backgrounds in wrestling, sambo, muay thai, and karate. While the role of jiu-jitsu in most fighter's arsenals has undoubtedly changed, it still play a pivotal role in their training programs. So how exactly has jiu-jitsu evolved with the sport MMA? Let's examine some champions from different eras to see how jiu-jitsu has changed throughout the more than 25 years of the sport.
Keep Reading Show less