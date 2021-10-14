Striking Legends Share Their Insight Into ONE First Strike
ONE Championship's marquee all-striking event ONE: First Strike is right around the corner on Friday, October 15. And the legends of the sport are dialed in with their thoughts on the epic main event.
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan will meet Superbon for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship in the main event.
Petrosyan, widely regarded as the greatest of all time in the sport, will finally get his shot to wear the coveted gold belt on the global stage, but the rising Thai athlete hopes to spoil his party.
The two have exchanged words in the build-up to the matchup, and the additional heat adds a little extra flavor to what was already promised to be a special main event. It will be an epic ONE Super Series clash that everybody needs to witness.
Noted legends Bas Rutten, Duke Roufus, and Ernesto Hoost gave their thoughts on the upcoming event in an exclusive video for ONE. The three experts also shared their insight into the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, which will get underway on the undercard.
Roufus also gave his prediction for the main event. The leader of RoufusSport proclaimed that Petrosyan would walk out of the match as the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion.
ONE: First Strike has a who's who of the striking elite, and the all-ONE Super Series bill is going to light the martial arts world on fire. It is a can't-miss spectacle coming your way this weekend.
ONE: First Strike airs live across all Bleacher Report platforms at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, October 15.
LEGENDS Predict ONE: FIRST STRIKE | Bas Rutten, Ernesto Hoost & MOREHear from kickboxing legends Bas Rutten, Ernesto Hoost, Duke Roufus, and MORE, as they make their predictions for the greatest kickboxing card in history – O...
