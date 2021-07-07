British Karate Pioneer Steve Arneil Dies

Every business needs a strong foundation and that starts with Wodify Core. This system helps take care of client management, billing, leads, scheduling, and more. From there, integrated add-ons can help you take your business to the next level and stand out from the competition. Wodify Perform allows your members to view workouts, video instruction, track progress, and engage with other people in your community. On top of that, Wodify Sites can help you get more new clients and Wodify Pulse will give you real-time heart rate tracking.
But don't take our word for it. Blue Titan Fitness & Self Defense starting using Wodify 7 years ago. With the help of our management software, the day-to-day business operations were dramatically streamlined and allowed the owner to get back to spending his time on why he started his business in the first place: helping individuals learn new skills, get healthier, and achieve their goals.
Blue Titan Fitness was founded in 2011 by a former SWAT operator, Eric Basek. As time went on, he found himself dealing with not only billing issues, but also a poor client experience with his old software. He realized he needed a team behind him that would help reclaim his time as a business owner, provide his clients with a positive experience, and help grow his studio. Enter: Wodify Core.
With automated billing features, Eric was able to step away from the office and let technology do the heavy lifting. With state of the art performance tracking, he was able to raise his prices for each member.
Why was Wodify Core such a win for his Martial Arts Studio? The easy-to-use attendance tracking feature. This functionality allows him to easily keep track of which students were most engaged, who was at risk of canceling, and who was ready for promotion. Eric also benefited from Wodify's reports, which are "thorough and detailed to help me easily keep a thumb on how both my clients and my business are performing."
In the past 7 years, the partnership between Eric Basek and Wodify Technologies has more than doubled Blue Titan Fitness' revenue, created a 140% increase in the number of clients, and boosted the average value of a client from $125/month to $200/month. Check out everything Eric has to say about how Wodify has helped him take his business to a new level.
Are you ready to give your clients what they deserve and reclaim your time back? Start the process today by telling us about your business challenges and goals, then work with our experts who help you launch. In no time, you will have a more streamlined business and get time back in your day.
Get in touch with our team today to claim a special offer for MA Supershow attendees. In the meantime, download our guide on How To Double Your Revenue as a Martial Arts Business Owner. It is time to organize your business, empower your clients, and be confident in your success.