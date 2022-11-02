Stephen Loman Prepared To Topple Bibiano Fernandes At ONE on Prime Video 4
The rising Filipino star has been focused on Fernandes. As a veteran of the sport, there has been plenty of tape on the Brazilian standout. But Loman has been replaying “Flash’s” last outing inside the Circle against John Lineker.
“I have replayed it at least three times. I saw that in the first round, he took Lineker to the ground and controlled him. But I think he got tired in the second round, which is why Lineker was able to take him with his striking,” said Loman.
“I think it also helped that Lineker had a good first round, so he was still fresh and strong in the second. Maybe age had something to do with Bibiano not being able to recover quick enough for the second round.”
“The Sniper” is on a 10-bout win streak that has moved him to the #5 spot in the official ONE Championship athlete rankings. An all-important win over Fernandes could catapult him into the cat bird’s seat for a shot at the gold.
Loman is making the necessary preparations because he knows he will need to be on form to take out one of the best pound-for-pound talents the sport has seen. He is putting everything into this camp to get by a legend of the game.
“I’ve been working my hardest in the gym in preparation for my fight against Bibiano. I really have to get my body in its best shape and be at my best when it comes to striking and grappling. Both physically and mentally, I need to come in my prime form. This is not going to be an easy fight,” Loman told The MMA Super-Fan.
The bantamweight bout will be even more important coming on the heels of ONE on Prime Video 3. And Loman is ready to shine on the massive Prime Video platform to step into the title picture.
ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee airs live on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
SHOCKING KNOCKOUT 😱 Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev
