Stephan Bonnar's Cause of Death Revealed as Drug Overdose
The UFC, in announcing Bonnar's death last Christmas Eve, had initially said it was believed Bonnar died from heart complications. The company honored him with a "celebration of life" ceremony in February. Bonnar's fight with Forrest Griffin in 2005, at the finale of the Ultimate Fighter TV show's first season, is cited as a turning point in making the UFC a major success.
In recent years, Bonnar had shown erratic behavior and it was speculated whether he had an opioid addiction.Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been called by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration "the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered." They report it is involved in the deaths of people under 50 more than any other cause including heart disease, cancer or homicide.
