Stamp Fairfax and Angela Lee Fight for Glory at ONE X!

ONE Championship’s extraordinary tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, is nearly here, and the ONE Atomweight World Championship main event is set to capture the attention of a global audience.

ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee will return for her first title defense since giving birth against the hard-charging Thai superstar, Stamp Fairtex.

Both women rose to stardom at a young age. Lee became the titleholder at just 19-years-old as the youngest World Champion in mixed martial arts history. Likewise, Stamp won the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Championships at just 21.

As Stamp has been on a quest for a title in a third sport, Lee has controlled the atomweight division as its unconquered queen. But what version of the “Unstoppable” one will we see in Singapore?

Lee has been out of action since October 2019. In that time, Stamp has dedicated herself to learning all of the tools of mixed martial arts and won the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix via submission. If Lee has any sort of rust, we could see a new era begin at ONE X.

But Lee has been hard at work at United MMA to get back into shape. She has credited her pregnancy with her conditioning. The new mother cited a healthier diet and increased energy as the benefits to beginning her camp for this matchup.

With just ten days remaining until the Circle door shuts, both women are at the peak of their fitness. The marquee matchup is one of the most engaging bouts of 2022, and it will determine the future of the atomweight division.

ONE X will begin on watch.onefc.com at 1:00 a.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 26.

The Grand Finale will air on pay-per-view at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT.

Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex | ONE X | 26 March

Headlining the biggest card in martial arts history is a titanic ONE Women's Atomweight World Title clash between reigning queen Angela Lee and ONE Women's A...
