Stamp Fairtex Reflects On 2022, Preparing For Title Run In 2023
At the top of her list was her failed bid to capture the ONE Atomweight World Championship from Angela Lee. But just because she did not get the victory does not mean Stamp walked away a loser.
“My life has been pretty cool this year. First thing first, I had a big chance to face Angela Lee for the World Title. Although I lost, I didn’t regret sharing the Circle with her. I learned a great lesson from that fight. It was a big, good test for me,” Stamp told ONE.
“Plus, with my performance in that fight, I proved the haters wrong. Previously, a lot of people underestimated my MMA skills. I’ve been able to prove myself in fights and make those trolls silent. It was a great year.”
Stamp takes pride in her work. She has been a model for what is possible in martial arts when hard work is put in and when you take advantage of the opportunities given. It has led to a life of fame, but humility remains important to her so that she never forgets her roots.
“I’m proud of myself. I have come a long, long way from being an ordinary girl to becoming an idol for many people around the world right now. I’m proud of all my endeavors and efforts to overcome each task in my life until today,” said Stamp.
“But, although I’m famous, I’m still the same old Stamp for everyone. There’s no way I’m acting arrogantly. Everyone in the gym can slap my head like before!”
2023 will begin with Meksen. The mixed rules superfight will be a fun match for fans, but it will also be a chance for Stamp to start the year with a huge win for all her championship endeavors. Although mixed martial arts is still at the forefront of her mind, the former two-sport World Champion has not forgotten her Muay Thai roots.
“Later, I think I’ll find a way back to fight in Muay Thai for fans who miss me. I hope that Chatri [Sityodtong] would allow me to come back to Muay Thai sometime next year,” said Stamp.
“And for sure, I will improve my ground game more and more, with the hope of challenging Angela Lee again.”
ONE on Prime Video 6: Superbon vs. Allazov airs live and free to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers on Friday, January 13, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
