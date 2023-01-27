Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson Added To ONE Fight Night 10 In Colorado
Stamp has unquestionably been one of the fastest-growing stars in all of martial arts. Now, U.S. audiences will get a chance to see her do her Stamp Dance on the way to the Circle live and in person. The charismatic star will try to make it back-to-back victories as she continues her pursuit of three-sport gold.
But Anderson will be trying to stop her ascent and steal her thunder in front of a domestic audience. The Michigan native got in the win column in her last outing against Asha Roka with a first-round submission. A win over Stamp could see the American crash the rankings and make a run toward the top of the division.
The atomweight matchup is the third exciting bout added to ONE Fight Night 10. Previously announced, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes would run back their ONE Flyweight World Championship bouts for an epic trilogy contest. Also, Sage Northcutt returns to ONE for a lightweight scrap against Ahmed Mujtaba.
ONE is loading the card with star power. Stamp will help bolster the card and adds one of the most exciting young athletes to the docket. The May 5 event is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest and most impactful shows.
ONE Fight Night 10 takes place at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Tickets for the event are on sale now via Axs.com.
