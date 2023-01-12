Stamp Fairtex Talks Excitement, Pressure Of Mixed Rules Super-Fight At ONE Fight Night 6
Although still young, the 25-year-old understands that this match will be a part of her growing legacy in martial arts. The seeds for the bout were planted when ONE Championship put on its first mixed-rules showcase between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Stamp made it known she was available to compete in the special matches.
"The day I fought with Angela Lee was the same day Rodtang fought with Demetrious. Chatri [Sityodtong, ONE Chairman and CEO], came to talk with me, and I told him that I was willing to take part in this kind of special fight. What I asked for came true. This is a new challenge for me, and it will push me to the limit," Stamp told ONE.
"[When I got the offer], I was practicing as usual at that time. [My manager] walked up to me and said, 'You have to fight [Meksen] in MMA and Muay Thai rules.' And I replied, 'Really?' I was so excited because I know this will be one of the most important fights in my life. It will also bring me more followers."
Meksen, widely considered one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world, also has her eyes on glory this year. As a striker herself, Stamp has much to prove against Meksen. However, the Thai star may put her striking skills in the back seat and explore her advantage on the ground.
But beyond the strategic factors of the bout, Stamp is feeling the pressure from the outside forces. The event will be held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok in front of her friends and family.
"It is a great challenge for me to see if I could take her down or submit her. Moreover, this event will happen in Thailand," said Stamp.
"I feel really pressured, but also very happy at the same time. I'm happy because I will fight in front of my family, teammates, and Thai fans. On the other hand, it's a pressure on my shoulders because I have to fight with a very strong opponent."
Even though she admits there is pressure to perform, Stamp embraces it as a true champion would. The former two-sport World Champion is using it to motivate her to start her year with a masterful performance that will lead to another title shot.
ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, January 13. All Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada can watch for free.
A BEAUTY & A BEAST 🤩😍 Stamp Fairtex Can Do It All!Before Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex returns to Circle for a mixed rules super-fight with French-Algerian striking great Anissa Meksen on January 13, relive he...
