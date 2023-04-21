Stamp Fairtex Working On Takedown Defense Ahead Of May 5 Bout Against Alyse Anderson
One of the most intriguing matchups at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will be an atomweight showcase between top-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson. ONE Championship’s U.S. debut could be a platform for the winner to get a shot at the gold.
The high-stakes contest takes place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. And Stamp is excited for the striker vs. grappling matchup.
“Of course, I’m good at the stand-up part of the game. Every opponent has tried to put me on the ground. They always tried to take me down. My strength is my stand-up game. This is what I will bring to the fight,” Stamp told ONE.
As a former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion, everyone knows where Stamp’s bread and butter lies. If she has her way in front of the American audience, she will dominate the action on the feet.
“I am more skilled than [Anderson] in terms of Muay Thai and kickboxing. And in the ground game, maybe I am inferior, but I think I will have the advantage and will come out on top in our striking exchanges,” said Stamp.
The American is a well-rounded athlete in her own right, but her wrestling and ground game is more battle-tested than her Thai counterpart. However, Stamp has surprised many with her ground work over recent years. That will be a key piece to her game plan against Anderson.
“She’s correct. Let her believe it that way. Because if I beat her during the ground fight – similar to how I beat Ritu with an armbar – it will surprise everyone,” said the top-ranked atomweight contender.
Stamp is not hiding anything heading into the exciting atomweight bout. She is up-front that she is still working on her takedown defense and plans to try and keep the action on her feet.
That is why she is happy to be training alongside fellow ONE athlete Jihin Radzuan in preparation for her pivotal contender’s bout. If all goes as planned, Stamp will position herself right back in line for a shot at the title and continue her quest for three-sport gold.
“It’s great to have Jihin helping because Jihin’s ground game is quite good. Training with her, she’s always nice, smiling, and helping me on technical aspects.”
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.
