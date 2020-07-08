Sharpen Your Greatest Weapon: Your Staff

wning and operating your own dojo can be a dream come true for some. Passing along the knowledge is a tradition as old as the martial arts themselves. But for this process to succeed, would-be teachers must first secure a building, purchase insurance and market themselves.

The next step is just as crucial: Assemble a staff. You might start out working solo, but to grow, you'll need more people. Finding the best instructors is essential, and keeping them happy and motivated will put you on the road to long-term success. The following are my suggestions for maintaining a ship-shape crew:

Send them to school.

The best instructors are the most educated instructors. Send them to seminars. Bring them to hear a motivational speaker. Invite them to join you at the Martial Arts SuperShow in Las Vegas. Encourage them to register online for a certification and offer to cover the cost.

By broadening their skill set, you're allowing your business to grow from the inside out, priming the pump so you eventually can promote from within. Part of what's needed to grow your bottom line is growing your instructors along the way.A fringe benefit is they will appreciate your investment in their future. It's a win/win for everyone!

Shout it from the mountaintop.

Everyone likes being acknowledged for his or her hard work, be sure to give shout-outs to your staff whenever they provide terrific service.

Also, refer to them by name when you're being interviewed by local news crews. Brag about their accomplishments on social media. Call them onstage to be recognized during parent's night festivities. Your praise will let them know how much you appreciate their dedication and commitment to excellence, and your students will realize how lucky they are to be at your school.

Lend them your ear.

Many times when excellent instructors decide to permanently leave a dojo, they'll tell you that they felt like their voice wasn't being heard. That means their suggestions, opinions and needs were falling on deaf ears.

These people are intimately entwined with your business. Their perspective should be listened to and duly noted. Your dojo will benefit from their insights, and it's likely that small changes can be made from their suggestions in a way that will benefit your school. Of course, not every suggestion must be implemented, but simply by taking the time to listen and granting them the respect of your undivided attention, your leadership abilities will rise.

Get thee to a gym.

It takes physical prowess to perform martial arts at a high level. However, many instructors fall out of shape because of busy schedules, outside stress and poor eating habits. Take a proactive approach by setting up a corporate membership at a local gym so all staff members can work out for one low price.

Besides improving their physical appearance, the endorphins that exercise releases will do wonders for everyone's mental health. One way to accomplish this is to offer your students the SLEEK NINJA program. It will help align their exercise, diet and sleep patterns, and the transformations they undergo will inspire your instructors to get in shape, too.

Show them the Golden Path.

How do you give your employees room to grow? Yes, eventually you will retire, and then one of them can advance to your position — but until then? They may believe that the only way to advance is to leave your dojo, and neither side wants that.

Look for ways to expand your dojo by adding incentives, such as title changes. Being Head Instructor or Demo Team Coach adds appeal and merit. Encourage your instructors to become ambassadors of the school, helping increase membership and overall interest. Show them a solid path for career development, and they'll remain your faithful foot soldiers deep into the battle.

The Power of “No”

"If you have a down payment and a monthly fee, the parents might ask you to cut the signup and the monthly fees in half if they pay in full for the first child. What would you say to them?"

Being on the giving end and the receiving end of a "no" can be difficult. Leaders know all too well the hardships of having to give someone a negative answer when the person really wants you to help. On the other side, being told "no" when you're wishing for a definitive "yes" can sting.

However, it's essential to understand that "no" can be helpful in a variety of ways. In Start with NO ... The Negotiating Tools That the Pros Don't Want You to Know, by Jim Camp, we're reminded that "no" is a powerful tool for setting boundaries and creating opportunities for learning and growth.

Keep Reading Show less
Jackson Rudolph Podcast with Isaac Costley

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 27
Join Jackson Rudolph as he discusses martial arts school ownership, overcoming issues with martial arts and the current pandemic, and some of the racial biases that exist in the martial arts industry.

Isaac Costley, a master martial artist and former member of the United States military and police force, joins host Jackson Rudolph to discuss the racial inequality issues that America is facing. In addition to his personal anecdotes and detailed breakdown of the situation, Master Costley will also give his thoughts about what the martial arts community can do to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equality

Keep Reading Show less
