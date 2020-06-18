Sport Karate's Major Teams
The most prominent teams in today's Sport Karate scene.
This is the first online resource that details the major teams in Sport Karate so that fans can determine which team is their favorite and aspiring competitors can decide which team they dream of representing. This is not a comprehensive list as there are over 100 teams that compete at various levels across many different circuits. This list identifies most of the major teams that actively compete in premier Sport Karate leagues such as NASKA, WAKO, and ISKA. The list will be updated as new teams rise to prominence or new information is obtained about existing teams and their rosters. The teams included are listed in no particular order. For more information, please visit the respective websites and social media channels for each of these teams.
Team Paul Mitchell
Bio:
Team Paul Mitchell Karate was founded in 1987 by Steve Babcock and Don Rodrigues. They had been involved with a team sponsored by Spider Brand martial arts equipment and got connected with the John Paul Mitchell Systems hair care company after the Spider Brand sponsorship fell through. Team Paul Mitchell is now the longest-running sponsored martial arts team and has developed a reputation as the most prestigious team in the sport over more than three decades. This reputation is supported by 120 International Sport Karate Association world championships (ISKA), 78 diamond rings from the Diamond Nationals, and 56 Hall of Famers amongst their historic members. The team features both forms and point fighting competitors and is predominantly made up of adults. Team Paul Mitchell is also world-renowned for their professional teaching endeavors, as they host seminars around the world at events such as the U.S. Open, Irish Open, and Hungarian Kickboxing World Cup. Century Martial Arts is the official apparel sponsor for Team Paul Mitchell.
Executive Staff:
Don Rodrigues (Head Coach/Founder), Steve Babcock (Coach/Founder), Chris Rappold (Executive Director), Damon Gilbert (Fighting Coach), Lauren Kearney (Forms & Weapons Coach)
Adult Roster:
Aidan Considine, Cole Presley, Danny Etkin, Jackson Rudolph, Justin Ortiz, Mackensi Emory, Michael Jefferson, Reid Presley, Richie Veres, Roland Veres, Sammy Smith, Tamas Imre
Junior Roster:
Alex Mancillas, Jake Presley
Top Ten Team USA
Bio:
Top Ten Team USA is another highly-respected team in the world of Sport Karate. Many of the team's forms and weapons competitors were originally members of the AmeriKick World Competition Team, which was also coached by the Leiker family until Top Ten Team USA was formed. Following the Top Ten sponsorship, the team grew to include a much deeper point fighting roster to align with the interests of their new namesake. The team now features a balanced roster of adult and junior competitors. Top Ten Team USA members predominantly compete in the North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) and the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), but some of their members also compete in traditional karate leagues such as the USA National Karate Federation (USANKF) and World Karate Federation (WKF). Top Ten Team USA is also known for their Elite Winter Training Camp, which is held annually in Kansas City. The team is sponsored by Top Ten, Fighters-Inc., and Uventex Labs, Inc.
Executive Staff:
Jarrett Leiker, Bob Leiker, Becca Leiker, El-Java Abdul-Qadir, Jose Enrique Letona (All Coaches)
Adult Roster:
Andrew Cabilan, Blake Spence, Derek Meegan, El-Java Abdul-Qadir, Enrique Letona, Estefany Ramirez, Henry Lam, Kayla Miyamoto, Lucas Allen, Trent Spence, Troy Binns, Tyreeke Saint
Junior Roster:
Ibrahim Abdul-Qadir, Jason Letona, Mason Bumba, Mason Stowell, Matthew Gruitia, Olivia Rando, Tahirah Abdul-Qadir, Vladimir Varin
Team AKA
Bio:
Team AKA was founded in 1996 and is led by the president and vice president of the American Karate Association (AKA), John Sharkey and Hunter Lyon. John Sharkey, affectionately referred to by many as "Sensei", has a reputation for developing high-level Sport Karate talent that has contributed to the prestige of Team AKA. The team features a notably deep roster of both junior and adult competitors who primarily compete in forms and weapons. Team AKA members regularly compete in the finals at most NASKA events and many of their alumni have crafted successful careers in the stunt industry after retiring from competition. The team also has a developmental team known as "Team Sharkey" that helps competitors receive some exposure in the competitive scene in hopes of one day being promoted to Team AKA. Team AKA also has a world-renowned performance team called "Sideswipe" that has been featured on America's Got Talent and performed all over the globe. Team AKA recently agreed to a merger with the United Kingdom's Team Unite, a move that is sure to increase Team AKA's international presence as Sport Karate continues to grow as a worldwide phenomenon.
Executive Staff:
John Sharkey (President), Hunter B. Lyon (Vice President)
Adult Roster:
Allen Davies, Andrew Bratton, Ashley Wood, Brian Jansa (Captain), Bridget Jansa, Chloe Flower (Captain - United Kingdom), Cole Eckert (Captain), Corey Holzman, Daniel Ryan, David Newberry, Deborah Kim, Enzo Bilog, Gabrielle Dunn (Captain), Gavin De Graaff, Gregg Guillemette, Jacob Pinto (Captain), Jacob Wood, Jade Maltby, Jared Dunn, Jimmy Douglas, John Kim (Captain), Jorge Samoya, Justin Chang (Captain), Kady Robinson (Captain - United Kingdom), Mary Amato (Captain), Nicholas Nicoli, Patricia Lynn, Rasha Alhnaity, R.J. Davis, Rommel Gargoles, Rosario Succarote (Captain), Roxanne Doyon, Ryan Ciappa (Captain), Sen Gao, Solange Olivier, Stephen Bratton (Captain), Zack Alfredson
Junior Roster:
Aidan Guernsey, Aidan Kennedy, Aidan Matthews, Aiden Miller, Alicia Anson, Ashley Garcia, Ben Abramov, Ben Morris, Cade Trentadue, Camden Pullen, Carter Sawyer, Cobi Stokes, Colin O'Brien, Danny Ushyarov, Dylan Stanbra, Grace Goodfellow, Halle Wignell-Boot, Hollie Smith, Honey Flower, Isabella Nicoli, Jack Berg, Jack Flower, Jay Coote, Jenna Huskison, Joe Thurston, Jonah Meshell, Lola Lingard-Talbot, Louie Anson, Miley Bamforth, Oliver Webster, Rees Beardshaw, Salef Celiz, Scarlet Brown, Shawn Pullen, Sophie Gilbert, Thomas Stanbra, Zach Thomas
Team Straight Up
Bio:
Team Straight Up is one of the most well-respected teams in all of Sport Karate. Once known for their purple uniform tops, legendary coach Joe Greenhalgh has led this team to success for multiple generations. Team Straight Up features a balanced roster of point fighters and forms competitors, with an even mix of adult and junior athletes. The team is sponsored by Coach Greenhalgh's successful weapons company, G-Force, which has become the top martial arts weapons manufacturer in the world. The Straight Up roster is headlined by star point fighter Bailey Murphy, who appears to be a generational talent in this sport. Other key pieces and talented competitors like Brandon Ballou make Team Straight Up a strong contender in team fighting, and several of the junior members consistently contend for grand championship titles on the NASKA circuit.
Executive Staff:
Joe Greenhalgh (Head Coach), Tim Pettepit (Coach), Kurt Marcinkiewicz (Coach)
Adult Roster:
Bailey Murphy, Brandon Ballou, Corey Williams, Corina Balan, Gabi Cuhna, Herbie Bagwell, Isabella Caracta, Larry Wells, Nicole Steinhagen, Romani Alicea, Sami Riley, Yohan Alvarado
Junior Roster:
Ava Thurston, Caio DaSilva, Caleb Hunter, Gabby Smith, Gabi Brennan, Harold Lerner, Jack Burns, Jaden Tavares, Jenna Rankin, Kira Newmark, Madison Magnotta, Nathan Lipsy, Ryder Guilbault, Stan Rakov, Yusef Leak
Team Dojo Elite - Power
Bio:
Team Dojo Elite - Power was formed by a merger between the former Team Dojo and World Kenpo Federation (WKF) Power Team. The TDE-Power roster features an incredibly talented point fighting roster, with heavyweight superstar Kameren Dawson leading the pack. The team also has one forms and weapons competitor, Jewelianna Ramos Ortiz, who appears in the finals consistently for her traditional Korean forms and sword routines. When the team was created, legendary point fighter Gerald "Awesome" Dawson was a member of the coaching staff. Dawson tragically passed away shortly before the 2019 season, which the team then dedicated to their coach by using #Awesome19 in many of their social media promotions. TDE-Power is sponsored by "The Dojo" chain of martial arts schools and many of their team members are instructors or owners of these schools. The team has also landed a regional sponsorship with Taco Bell and All Star Gear (ASG) is their apparel sponsor.
Executive Staff:
Josh Horwege (Coach), Alex Reyes (Coach), Tim League (Assistant Coach)
Adult Roster:
Devon Hopper, Jérémy Francoeur, Jewelianna Ramos Ortiz, Jim Haymore, Kameren Dawson (Captain), Ki'Tana Everett, Michael Simmons, Ryan George (Captain), Zach Winder, Zain Pedraza
Team Impex
Bio:
Team Impex is known for their incredibly talented point fighting roster, although notable alumnus Ross Levine was widely respected for his weapons routines in addition to his fighting prowess. The team is coached by point fighting legend Richard Plowden. The Plowden family legacy is reflected in the team's roster, which is headlined by superstar siblings Morgan and Avery Plowden. Team Impex features exclusively adult competitors and is expected to deepen their roster with new additions in the near future. The team's point fighters are known to dabble in full contact as Ross Levine is currently a full-contact Glory kickboxer and Avery Plowden has been a training parter for former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Executive Staff:
Richard Plowden (Coach), Jadi Tention (Advisor), Jason Grenier (Advisor), Ross Levine (Advisor), Verona Soliman (Advisor)
Adult Roster:
Avery Plowden, Chris Gorham, Faith Vieira, Gina Thornton, Morgan Plowden, Nico Campagna
Team Competitive Edge
Bio:
Team Competitive Edge was founded in 2016 as an extension of a martial arts seminar company founded by Team Paul Mitchell members Jackson Rudolph, Reid Presley, and Cole Presley. The team was originally constructed with several students that the founders had been training through private lessons, and was designed to develop these competitors to give them an opportunity to be successful on the NASKA circuit. Team Competitive Edge quickly grew with the creation of a world-championship demonstration team and several of the players have now won world titles of their own. Due to the team's mission to develop young talent, the majority of the Competitive Edge roster consists of junior competitors. The team now hosts an annual summer camp at the Battle of Atlanta and winter camp in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Executive Staff:
Jackson Rudolph (Coach/Founder), Reid Presley (Coach/Founder), Cole Presley (Coach/Founder), Mackensi Emory (Coach), Jason Warren (Coach/Advisor), Cathy Rudolph (Demo Team Coach)
Adult Roster:
Annika Sawyer, Winston Jones
Junior Roster:
Alex Miller, Averi Presley, Ben Jones, Brady Clifford, Christopher Conover, Connor Roberts, Dawson Holt, Eden Williams, Esteban Tremblay, Kyleigh Boyer, P.J. Clark, Rebecca Hammond
Team Infinity
Bio:
Team Infinity began exclusively with students from the Infinity Martial Arts chain of schools based in Wisconsin. The team quickly developed a reputation for having a world-class demonstration team under the leadership of accomplished Sport Karate legend Mike Welch. After winning multiple world championships for demonstration team and several members securing individual world titles, Team Infinity expanded to recruit elite talent outside of their school system with the addition of dominant junior competitor Haley Glass. The team has since recruited other members from outside of the Infinity Martial Arts schools and continues to maintain an elite demonstration team while their individual members have consistently improved their craft. Mike Welch also coaches "InfiniTeam", a smaller team that develops athletes to one day be recruited to Team Infinity if they remain passionate about Sport Karate and develop the required skillset.
Executive Staff:
Mike Welch (Head Coach/Founder), Joseph Bein (Assistant Coach), Jeff and Michelle Orlowski (Team Managers)
Adult Roster:
Alex Riggs, Cameron Henrickson, Cameron Whorton, Connor Chasteen, Noell Jellison, Will Nevitt
Junior Roster:
Alex Crone, Alyss Groce, Ashton Johnson, Carter Reifowitz, Dennis Cranston, Diego Rodriguez-Florez, Evan Senty, Haley Glass, Hunter Orlowski, Sam McKinley, Sofia Rodriguez-Florez, Tiger Harkins
Team KTOC
Bio:
Team KTOC was founded by the promoters of the Karate Tournament of Champions (KTOC) Nationals, Rick and Sue Diaz. The team is known for their excellent point fighting talent and solid traditional forms roster. They have a strong men's fighting team and their women's fighting team just got a major upgrade with the addition of rising star Elizabeth Rouillard, who finished runner-up in the 2020 Irish Open's coveted open weight division after having to bow out of the final fight with a facial injury. The forms team is led by star traditionalist Joey Castro, who is known for his powerful renditions of traditional Japanese katas.
Executive Staff:
Rick and Sue Diaz (Owners), Mike Conroy (Head Coach), Sam Gagnon (Assistant Coach)
Adult Roster:
Amber Rutherford, Chris Robinson, Cody Diesbourg, Drew Beatty, Elizabeth Rouillard, Hector Solory, Jason Bourelly, Joey Castro, John Curatolo, Keila Mejia, Melanie Ortiz, Niko Negron, Pablo Moreno
Junior Roster:
Dani Angulo, Dwayne Morin, Faith Olsen, Jojo Castro, Kira Jones, Liam North, Maddy Kennaway, Mike Macri, Pedro Natario, Santiago Angulo, Vincent Rouillard
Team Next Level
Bio:
Team Next Level has been known for their top-tier fighting talent since their inception, and the team has grown to include highly-ranked forms and weapons competitors as well. Their roster features multiple overall grand championship winners from the NASKA circuit and their team fighting squad is always a force to be reckoned with. According to head coach Jessie Wray, Team Next Level emphasizes character, integrity, and sportsmanship when recruiting and developing their players.
Executive Staff:
Jessie Wray (Coach)
Adult Roster:
Anthony Merricks, Iesha Whitfield, James Pore, Julia Plawker, Katie Lacy, Kodaq Wray, Prahlada Milligan-Cuffee, Shaquan Parson, Sheldon Wray
Junior Roster:
Adeval Soliman, A.J. Espinal, Andres Espinoza, Darren Payne, Emma Cullinan, Jonah Plawker, Layla Bereton, Luca Guida, Mai Le Soliman, Sammy Soliman, Sofia Guida, Titus Whitfield, Tyson Wray
Team NMAC
Bio:
Team NMAC is led by the president of the National Martial Arts Circuit, Michael Palitti. This team is well-known for their immense size and incredible international reach, featuring athletes from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Italy, Dubai, and many more countries. The extremely deep roster gives Team NMAC a wide variety of competitors from traditionalists, to point fighters, to creative, musical, and extreme specialists.
Executive Staff:
Michael Palitti (President/Coach), John Palitti (Coach), Miguel Aguilar (Coach), Octavio Cortes (Coach), Cesar Forasteiri (Coach)
Adult Roster:
Alexander Chagnard, Alexis Salazar, Ana Gabriella Gallardo Camacho, Andrew Butterfield, Anthony D'Amours, Ashley Bartlett, Brandon Aguilar, Brian Fung (Captain - United States), Camille Couturier, Damián Márquez, Daniela Barrientos (Captain - Europe & Dubai), David Martinez, Dee Everett, Diana Hernandez (Captain - Mexico), Drew Derrick-Bisbee, Eric Tremblay, Fabiola Hernández Valle, Francisco Choque, Gabrielle Jean, Gerardo Bazan, Giuseppe Ganci, Jacob Roch, Jean-Simon Thibault, Jeff Liota, Jessica Green, Jimena Cortes, Jimmy Baillargeon, Jorge Palencia (Captain - Guatemala & South America), Josue Aguilar, Juan Carlos Damian Rojas, Julian Shamuon (Captain - Canada), Kevin Silva, Kristian VanLeeuwen, Larissa Ide, Lauren Marquez, Luis Felipe Forsteiri, Marie-Helene Leboeuf, Marissa Meandro, Martha Garcia, Max Moulson, Meli Pena, Melissa Baillargeon, Melissa Martinez, Patricia Palitti, Rafael Garcia, Ricardo Osuna, Rose Rheaume, Ryan Ashely, Ryan Potter, Sadeek Mohamed, Salma Valdez, Santiago Forasteiri, Scarlett Cotaya, Sebastian Reyes, Shamela Mohamed, Silvana Shamuon, Tere Lopez Barroso, Tommy Le Duc (Captain - Canada), Valeria Bolanos, Victor Garcia, Vincent Breton, Vincent Meh
Junior Roster:
Alam Rojas, Ana Arista, Amber Mohamed, Ayden Cappuccitti, Ben Butterfield, Bryce Charles, Caitlin Ashworth, Cole Von Lukawiecki, Deen Mohamed, Derek Shepherd, Digeo Garcia, Emiliano Gamez, Emiliano Vera, Fernando Gomez, Frédérique Dion, Gab Rouleau, Gabrielle Girard, Hunter Rodriguez, Jacob Rochon, Jacob Parisee, Juan Pablo Gonzalez, Kaleb Boyle, Lara Regalado, Maximiliano Bocanegra, Maika Loisel, Mariane Dion, Matthew McDonald, Meggy Julien, Nicholas Reynaud, Noa Tieche, Rafael Pineda, Roxane Roy, Sergio Gonzalez, Thierry Rheaume, Vincent Crete, Yan Rojas, Yasmin Ghiami
Team Revolution
Bio:
Team Revolution is based in Michigan but their players compete on a national and international level in multiple leagues including NASKA, the National Black Belt League (NBL), and the World Karate Commission (WKC). The team features a balanced roster of adult and junior point fighters and forms competitors. Team Revolution's success and prominence in Sport Karate helped them land a sponsorship from Century Martial Arts that outfits the team with uniforms and weapons. Their roster is headlined by superstar traditional forms specialist Ariel Torres, who has dominated the adult traditional divisions on NASKA for several years and has also made noise in the World Karate Federation (WKF) as the 2019 Pan American champion.
Executive Staff:
Conell Loveless (Co-Owner), Kevin Kowalczik (Co-Owner), Kyle Reed (Coach), Tracy Armstead (Coach), Debbie Kowalski (Manager), Charlene and Pierre Lambert (Communication Managers), Laura Agostini (Travel Manager), Christy Birchfield (Media Manager)
Adult Roster:
Angel Diaz, Ariel Torres, Arnie Birchfield, Cameron Klos, Chelsea Clark, Clarissa Villanueva, Cory Kowitz, Dennie Rico, Gregg White, Jermond Wiggins, Jesus De La Rosa, Kaelyn Kowalski, Kasey Browning-Sampson, Kevin Kowalczik, Kyle Reed, Lexi Barclay, Luispe Chang, Marco Villanueva, Ray Kellison, Samuel Diaz III, Sergio Villavincencio, Stephanie Evtodi, Tracy Armstead, Valeri Morales
Junior Roster:
Aiden Lopez, Annalise Bolen, Brayden Seitz, Brennan Green, Christina Subonj, Connor Schuh, Dante Rodriquez, Dayton Gale, Derika Wirth, Donovan Gale, Eccaia Sampson, Gabrielle Lambert, Genevieve Lambert, Jacob Sansait, Jeremy Felker, Jesse Wagar, Jordan Birchfield, Kobe Agostini, Loic Fortin, Lucy Lokay, Luke Lokay, Mikayla Hardoin, Nathan Piccotti, Noah Sansait, Patrick Lathan, Sammy Gillespie, Samuel Leal, Tyler Birchfield, Zachary Lynn, Zack Walker
Team Proper
Bio:
Team Proper is based in northern California and is best-known for their point fighting roster, although a few of their members compete in forms and weapons divisions as well. Their roster is headlined by star point fighter Brayan Rodriguez and other talented contenders. Team Proper is consistently a threat to win team fighting at NASKA world tour events and several of their members have won individual grand championships.
Executive Staff:
Junior Salientes (Owner/Coach)
Adult Roster:
Brayan Rodriguez, Colocho Santiago, Conor McGlinchey, Davide Guffanti, Elena Pantaleo, Ernesto Murillo, Ibrahim Morales, Iker Marin, Jorge Morales, Leautry Bruner, Leo Valdivia, Luis Guevara, Riccardo Albanese, Troy Whaley
Junior Roster:
Bella Cullen, Xavier Salientes
AmeriKick National Team
Bio:
The AmeriKick National Team is supported by the AmeriKick chain of martial arts schools and features a balanced roster of adult and junior forms and weapons competitors. AmeriKick used to feature two teams, AmeriKick World and AmeriKick National, but the creation of Top Ten Team USA resulted in the transfer of the AmeriKick World players to the new team alongside a fighting roster and AmeriKick National became a forms and weapons team exclusively. The members of the AmeriKick National Team are known for strong traditional basics in both Korean and Japanese arts. Many of these competitors participate in both the traditional and extreme divisions at NASKA events.
Executive Staff:
Mark Russo, Bob Leiker (Coaches)
Adult Roster:
Aaron Whittington, Alayna Watts, Andrew Bacchus, Anthony Allman, Cameron Whittington, Casey Montgomery, Chester Schubel, David Muhammad, Dominic Puntoriero, Jennifer Allman, Loren Jevons-Lee, Parker Andrews, Travis Mirande
Junior Roster:
Alessandra Alinea, Autumn Blommer, Cody Leck, Eric Quackenbush, Gabriel Bastien, Isa Asensio, James Russell, John Lorenz, Kate Slater, Maria Routel-Ferguson, Matthew Shamet, Megan Butterfield, Nicolas Thibault, Rodrigo Madrid, Samantha Mitling, Shane Billow
Team DKS
Bio:
The Team Díaz Kombat Sport (DKS) roster features a great deal of international flare, with players representing countries in North America, South America, and Europe. Many of the competitors on Team DKS specialize in point fighting, but the team also has some standout forms competitors like weapons specialist Rashad Eugene and Kenpo specialist Larry González. Unlike many teams, Team DKS displays a wide variety of stylistic preferences amongst their team members. These styles include Kung Fu, Kenpo, and Karate. Team DKS predominantly competes on the NASKA circuit.
Executive Staff:
Raúl Díaz (Owner/Head Coach)
Adult Roster:
Alexander Bollero, Alexander Fernández, Alonzo Payne, David Bavaresco, Donis Coronel, Edgar Germany, Edwin Tovar, Emmanuel Noel, Ennio Giordano, Francisco Rodriguez, Frank González, Geraldine Castro, German Jaraba, Henry Ruiz, Javier Colmenares, Jorge Debora, Jorge Perez, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, Juan Gatica, Juan Gualito, Kevin Salinas, Larry González, Lisbeth Maita, Luis Nuñez, Mariana Cortez, Oscar Garrido, Rashad Eugene, Richard Jimenez, Santiago Aversso, Silvia Librizzi, Sofia González, Steve Lennon, Ulises Ramos, Yorgeisy Guaicurba, Ángel Ferrer
Junior Roster:
Jaiden Taub
Team Legend
Bio:
Team Legend is a Venezuela-based Sport Karate team that was founded in 2003. Ninety-percent of the current team was directly trained by coach Tony Homsani, a world champion and 7th degree black belt in American Kenpo. The team is known for the depth of their point fighting roster, headlined by star lightweight Kristhian Rivas, who has made a name for himself winning several NASKA grand championships over the past couple of years. The team produced seven different NASKA world champions during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, which confirmed Team Legend's spot as one of the top teams in Sport Karate.
Executive Staff:
Tony Homsani (Owner/Coach)
Adult Roster:
Alejandro Cerviño, Alexander Garcia, Alexandra Garcia, Alfredo Salazar, Alvaro Castillo, Amaru Gil, Arlene Lovera, Arneld Sulbaran, Beiker Prim, Boris Salge, Carlos Gil, Carlos Mayora, Catherine Millner, Cesar Ferrer, Cesar Silva, Daniel Camacaro, Daniel Mijares, Daniel Rodríguez, Darwin Acosta, Darwin Murillo, Derlis Lobo, Diana Alvarez, Diego Perez, Douglas Gil, Edward Carillo, Eliezer Velaz (Captain - Venezuela), Elohin Cabricez, Enrique Ortiz, Facundo Larzabal, Felipe Conde, Franklin Garcia, Gil Abreu, Genesis Vera, George Galarregui, Gianpierre Zamora, Gigliola Rodríguez, Gustavo Martinez, Gustavo Rivero, Hector Teran, Heizel Perez, Hernan Brito, Hernan Matheus, Hope Hamilton, Jesus Garcia, Jherson Medina, Jhon Mercado, Jorman Sandoval, Jose Amaro, Jose Cerviño, Jose Haon, Jose Ibarra, José Gutiérrez, José Tang, José Velazquez, Juan Herrera, Juan Martinez, Juan Rivero, Julio Carvajal, Julio Luna, Karla Gomez, Keiber Prin, Kelly Garcia, Kelvin Garcia, Kleiber Toro, Kristhian Rivas, Kristopher Rivas, Leonardo Mayora, Liz Rodriguez, Luciano Cepeda, Luis Hernandez, Luis Vincente Rivas, Maickel Noriega, Maria Garcia, Megan Dunlop, Michael Betancourt, Michael Castillo, Moises Dos Santos, Nectario Coronado, Neomar Castillo, Neomar Castillo Jr., Orlando Garcez, Orlando Martinez, Orlando Morillo, Orlando Sanchez, Oscar Coca Guzman, Oscar Gamez, Paola Perez, Randy Khun, Ray Bryant, Reinaldo Miguilena, Ricardo Natera, Ronni Jimenez, Ruben Briceño, Saray Gamez, Shadad Mohamed, Valeriano Giraldez, Waleska Panizzo (Captain - Venezuela), Wuilver Aguilar, Yanker Rosales, Yeliza Lorca, Yitza Luna, Yorfranco Bustamante, Yoskar Gamez (Captain - United States)
Junior Roster:
Cassandra de la Barrera, Freeda Martinez, Natalie Allen, Tony Homsani Jr., Victoria Homsani
Team Macho
Bio:
Team Macho was created by legendary Sport Karate competitor, stuntwoman, and actress Christine Bannon-Rodrigues. Their roster is very balanced in terms of age and specialty, as there is an even number of adult and junior competitors and many of them compete in both fighting and forms divisions. Team Macho's members have won NASKA overall grand championships on multiple occasions and their young core is expected to give this team an incredibly bright future.
Executive Staff:
Christine Bannon-Rodrigues (Coach), Alma Arizpe (Executive), Anne Cote (Executive)
Adult Roster:
Ashley Sacrey, Dante Rodrigues, Kathryn Tian, Ryker Weaver
Junior Roster:
Anthony Zangari, Gavin Richmond, Kodi Molina, Michael Molina
Team AWMA
Bio:
The Asian World of Martial Arts (AWMA) sponsors a few competitors that are known for their traditional prowess and are also skilled in the creative divisions. The team is coached by Mohamad Jahanvash, a notable figure in the Sport Karate scene as the promoter of the Compete Nationals in Ontario, California. His son, Shahin, is the most decorated team member and is known for his traditional double sword routines. Shahin's younger brother, Alec, recently moved into the adult division and has been a consistent contender as well. Kieran Tamondong has been less active in competition recently due to his pursuit of a film career in Hollywood, but he is always a force to be reckoned with when he competes.
Executive Staff:
Mohamad Jahanvash (Coach), Steve Ciukeresku (Manager)
Adult Roster:
Alec Jahanvash, Shahin Jahanvash
Junior Roster:
Kieran Tamondong
Team Gipsy
Bio:
Team Gipsy is a Texas-based Sport Karate team that competes regionally in Texas Karate Organization (TKO) events and nationally on the NASKA world tour. Their roster is primarily known for their point fighting prowess, although a few of their competitors also compete in forms and weapons. The dynamic duo of Chad Cannon and Chance Turner always give Team Gipsy a chance to win the team fighting division, and all of their competitors make noise in their individual events as well.
Executive Staff:
Gil Urias (Coach/Sponsor), Ralph Urias (Coach/Sponsor)
Adult Roster:
Alyssa Guillen, Chad Cannon, Chance Turner, Isaac Moreno, Jersan Kannady, Leo Felipe, Owen Gunn, Peter Chartouni, Ralph Urias, Stephen Parton, TJ Lopez, Tyce Talbott, Vito Rodriguez
Junior Roster:
Alexis Palomo, Daygan Talbott, Devon Pettway, Devon Robinson, Kayne Talbott, Kianna Bonilla, Manny Hernandez, Phillip Brumme, Thomas Saenz
Team Freestyle
Bio:
Team Freestyle was founded in 2008 by head coach Will Jackson with the addition of their first member, a young Jacob Ellis, who would go on to become a world champion and serve as a captain for Team AKA. Team Freestyle is now comprised of three different tiers, the highest of which being their elite team that won back-to-back ISKA world championships in demo team in 2016 and 2017. The most impressive feature of this San Diego-based team is that all of their talent has been developed in their own martial arts school, with no competitors having been recruited from other schools or teams. The Team Freestyle roster currently features only junior competitors, but their consistent presence in the forms and weapons divisions suggests a promising future for their squad.
Executive Staff:
Will Jackson (Head Coach), Leslie Hernandez (Assistant Coach), Taylor Clark (Assistant Coach)
Junior Roster:
Aaron Kao Mutch, Cameron Power, Christian Quinlan, Claudio Flynn, Evan Coito, Jacob Eastley, Judah Sagawa, Kai Tonini, Lila Bartz, Noah Chrisman. Reese Beck, Sam Searight
Team Kixtreme Performance
Bio:
Team KixTreme Performance is a small, but mighty, team assembled by world champion and Team Paul Mitchell member Sammy Smith. Smith formerly coached Team Epic out of New York, and several of their key players went on to represent larger Sport Karate teams such as Team Straight Up and Team Infinity under Smith's leadership. With KixTreme Performance, Smith intends to help another group of young contenders find success in Sport Karate.
Executive Staff:
Sammy Smith (Coach)
Junior Roster:
Kayne Talbott, Madison Bayliff, Preston Edwards, Sierra Anderson