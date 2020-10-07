Virtual Forms Tour Main Event Announced, Virtual Fight Tour III Update

Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour has finalized the card for their third event on October 24th, and the main event for the sister promotion Virtual Forms Tour has been officially announced for December 12th.

Following the success of Virtual Fight Tour I and II, the promotion is now expanding to feature forms and weapons competition on the Virtual Forms Tour. The first installment of the Virtual Forms Tour will take place on December 12th, headlined by a main event showcasing a high-energy battle between Allen Davies, Shaquan Parson, and Rashad Eugene.

Davies, representing Team AKA, is the most decorated of these competitors with multiple North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) overall grand championships and an International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) world championship on his résumé. He is known for his high-flying tricking techniques and nunchaku skills. Parson, of Team Next Level, is another high-flyer and a kama specialist who is coming in hot off of a win in the overall men's forms category at the Battle of Atlanta. He has developed an impressive following for his skills on social media, as he has nearly one million followers between his Instagram and Tik Tok accounts. Eugene has crafted his reputation on Team DKS for his weapons abilities, although he has several tricking techniques in his arsenal as well. The audience never knows what to expect from the always creative Eugene as he has performed with kamas, double bo, triple bo, tonfa, eku, and more. All three of these athletes love to energize the crowd and perform with a ton of competitive spirit, setting this up to be an exciting main event.

As for Virtual Fight Tour, the card for their third event has been finalized with the addition of a junior bout between Team Paul Mitchell's Alex Mancillas and Top Ten Team USA's Jason Letona. Mancillas was originally slated to fight Darren "Dee Stacks" Payne, who has fought in both Virtual Fight Tour promotions thus far, but he had to bow out due to a knee injury. The promotion also recently announced that Anthony Merricks will be returning to the Virtual Fight Tour on this card to avenge his previous overtime loss to Brandon Ballou. Merricks will be taking on Chris Robinson of Team KTOC, a fighter who is 10 years his senior but is one of the most well-respected veterans in the sport. Speaking of veteran fighters, another highly-anticipated matchup on the card features world champions Willie Hicks and Vito Rodriguez. The rest of the event includes a women's bout between Alyssa Guillen and Regena Thompson, one of the most decorated female point fighters of all time, and the main event between Team Dojo Elite's Kameren Dawson and Team Gipsy's Chance Turner. Dawson is widely considered one of the best heavyweight point fighters on the planet, making this a high-stakes fight in which Turner could back up his callout and assert himself as a premier fighter with a win.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to BlackBeltMag.com. To purchase tickets for Virtual Fight Tour III, click here.

Understanding Sabaki

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix is Coming October 30th

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong made a blockbuster announcement on Monday morning. Asia's largest sports media property will bring a star-studded event to the global audience on October 30 entitled ONE: Inside The Matrix.

The event will feature four World Championship bouts with a supporting card to be announced at a later date. However, those four title tilts already make the October event a stacked event that no martial arts fan will want to miss.

Ryan Submits Diniz at Who's Number One

In a match of ADCC world champions, Gordon Ryan came out on top over Matheus Diniz in the main event of the Who's Number One grappling show held in Austin, TX Friday. Ryan, who won the 99 kg division and the absolute division at last years ADCC world championships, secured a heel hook with 17:45 left in the 30 minute submission only match to claim victory.

The co-main event saw Craig Jones also win via heel hook against Roberto Jimenez. Both Ryan and Jones had dropped out of the previous Who's Number One show in July after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Road to ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties

At ONE: Reign of Dynasties, Josh "Timebomb" Tonna will get his chance at ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in ONE Championship's latest offering on October 9.

But how did these two striking aces get to this point?

For Tonna, it was not an elevator straight to the top. No, "Timebomb" had many stops on his ascent up the ranks. Although he was ousted early in his ONE career by Petchdam Petchyindee Academy, Tonna rebounded with a gritty performance against Joseph Lasiri.

