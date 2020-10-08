Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays: Nasty Anderson vs Tony Young

We're going back to 1985 to enjoy a clash of titans between two of the greatest point fighters of all time.

This is the seventh installment of a series that features old school sport karate videos to keep the history of the sport alive. Much like a previous edition of Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays featuring Kevin Thompson and Pedro Xavier, this piece features two of the top ten greatest point fighters of all time: Steve "Nasty" Anderson and Tony Young.

Nasty Anderson is one of the point fighters whose name is commonly debated alongside Raymond Daniels for the title of GOAT. His patented blitz and back fist helped him win an astonishing 92 consecutive tournaments when he was a brown belt. He continued his winning ways for many years as a member of the legendary Metro All-Stars and his legacy was cemented by an induction into the Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame as the Kumite Competitor of the Year in 1982. Anderson passed away in January of 2020 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.

One can also make a case for Tony Young as the greatest point fighter of all time, according to his star pupil Kevin Walker who made that claim in an appearance on The Jackson Rudolph Podcast. Young's résumé certainly backs this up, as he once reigned as the national super lightweight champion for a staggering 19 years. In fact, Young holds the record for the most consecutive championships in the history of sport karate. He has won world championships in nearly all of the sport's most prestigious leagues including WAKO, ISKA, NASKA, and more. He is currently an 8th degree black belt in Goju Ryu karate and teaches at his martial arts school, Tony Young All-Star Academy, in Union City, Georgia.

In the video below, we see these two icons square off on ESPN with fellow martial arts legend Jeff Smith as the center referee. The 6'3 Anderson is sporting a yellow Jhoon Rhee t-shirt and towers over the speedy Young. The match begins with a series of fakes from Young, but Anderson responds with a punch combination that pushes Young to the ropes and draws first blood. Young answers with an impressive kicking display followed by a leaping reverse punch that appears to land, but the judges called otherwise. Anderson then expands his lead with a lightning-fast back fist that can hardly be seen on camera. As the fight goes on, Young does an excellent job holding his own against the much larger Anderson despite several scary clashes in which Anderson falls on Young. The Atlanta crowd rallies behind Young as he scores a spinning back fist, but it was too little too late to overcome Anderson's lead.

POINT KARATE - Steve Anderson Vs. Tony Young www.youtube.com

As we reflect on this incredible match, it is important to appreciate the skill and athleticism displayed by both fighters. Win, lose, or draw, both of these stellar opponents have etched their name into martial arts history. These vintage matches are something to cherish, as lightweights and heavyweights rarely clash like this in American sport karate competition today. Watching this fight, you can't help but respect the incredible skills of both Anderson and Young.

If you enjoyed this edition of Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays, click here to read our last piece about extreme martial arts master Steve Terada.

This video is courtesy of Michael Mouseboxer on YouTube, thank you for preserving the history of sport karate.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

McGregor Claims to Accept Poirier Fight

sportshub.cbsistatic.com

The Notorious Conor McGregor tweets that he has accepted the UFC's offer to fight Dustin Poirier, but only if the bout happens in 2020.

Conor McGregor has taught us many times that we cannot always trust his Twitter account, but based on recent comments from Dustin Poirier and Dana White, this one may have some validity. The former featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor, stated that he would be willing to take on the former interim lightweight champion on November 21st, December 12th, or December 19th. McGregor is also offering a $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation if Poirier accepts the match.

With both of these fighters having notable losses to the seemingly unstoppable Khabib Nurmagomedov, the outcome of this potential fight could have serious implications for a future mega-event. If Khabib defeats Justin Gaethje at the upcoming UFC 254 and Georges St-Pierre decides not to come out of retirement, McGregor may position himself for a rematch with The Eagle with a win over The Diamond. Time will tell, but fight fans everywhere can agree that a McGregor-Poirier main event before the end of 2020 is something everyone wants to see.

Amir Khan Fighting for Dying Father

cdn.onefc.com

Amir Khan has been a staple in ONE Championship's lightweight division. While he has fallen on tough times as of late, the Singaporean intends to rebound and move into the lightweight title picture.

However, on Friday, October 9, he is competing for much more than a victory. He will be competing for his father.

Khan's father, Tajudeen, was diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma of the brain. The patriarch of the family has decided against treatment and was given 3-6 months to live, making Friday's match one of the last times he will ever get to see his son compete.

Judo Legend Riner Loses

boec.com

Ten-time world judo champion Teddy Riner lost to a fellow Frenchman for the first time in nearly thirteen years. Riner, 31, dropped the match against Joseph Terhec due to 3 penalties suffered in the quarterfinals of the French Team Championships, Saturday.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and the only judoka to ever win 10 world titles, Riner lost in February to Japan's Kokoro Kageura, his first defeat of any sort in almost a decade.

