LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Sport Karate Legends Plowden and Levine Inducted into Black Belt Hall of Fame

sport karate
Richard Plowden Ross Levine
Photo Courtesy: SportMartialArts.com


Point fighting legends Richard Plowden and Ross Levine have officially been inducted into the Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Plowden gets the nod as the Instructor of the Year, while Levine enters this rarefied air as the Competitor of the Year.

Richard Plowden was an all-time great competitor himself. He brought his patented reverse punch to multiple legendary sport karate teams including the Budweiser Karate Team, the Atlantic World Karate Team, and Team Paul Mitchell. He received this long-overdue hall of fame invitation for his work as an instructor. Everyone knows that he is responsible for training his children Morgan and Avery Plowden into the superstar point fighters they are today. Over the years he has trained countless other fighters, led Team Impex to international prominence, and has been a leader in the sport as a commissioner for the World Karate Commission (WKC), as well as nearly two decades of service for Kids Kicking Cancer.

Ross Levine is always in the conversation as one of the greatest point fighters of this era. Turbo holds the all-time record for Warrior Cup titles with a staggering NINE championships from the event, including two cups from 2005 when he won both point fighting and weapons in his first tournament as an adult competitor. His competitive accolades also include three coveted diamond rings from the Diamond Nationals, two ISKA world championships, and three WKC world titles. He was selected as the Competitor of the Year for 2021 because of his successful transition from a prolific sport karate career to the full-contact area through Karate Combat, where he won his debut match in dominant fashion. The newly-minted Hall of Famer now has his sights set on claiming Karate Combat's middleweight championship, a feat that he would be the first American to achieve.

Check out the latest issue of Black Belt Magazine, available in stores now or at this link, to read the full feature article about the new hall of fame inductees.

From Your Site Articles
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

Keep ReadingShow less

Elon Musk Trained in Martial Arts as a Child!

Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Elon Musk Trained in Martial Arts as a Child!
i.ytimg.com

On Episode 1470 of the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, hosted by UFC commentator/comic/actor Joe Rogan, Elon Musk said that when he was a child, he trained in kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and "Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly."


Keep ReadingShow less

Amateur MMA Fighter Dies Two Days After TKO Loss

news
Christian Lubenga
Image Courtesy: Fall River Reporter/Black Wolf Martial Arts
Amateur mixed martial arts fighter Christian Lubenga died at the age of 27 on Monday, two days after making his debut as a fighter at the AMMO Fight League event in West Springfield, Mass. Lubenga, who trained at Black Wolf MMA in Connecticut, was TKO'd in the 3rd round by Cody McCracken, who was also making his amateur debut.
Keep ReadingShow less