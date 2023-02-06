Spivak Submits Lewis at UFC Fight Night 218

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Lewis, never known for his grappling ability, made several attempts to turn over and get to his feet but Spivak maintained a body lock from behind and dragged him back to the mat each time. At the three minute mark he finally turned Lewis on to his back again and right into a head and arm choke which secured the submission.
Spivak claimed his third straight win to run his record to 16-3 while Lewis lost his third in a row dropping his career mark to 26-11.