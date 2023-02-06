+
Spivak Submits Lewis at UFC Fight Night 218

Moldova's Sergey Spivak ran a wrestling clinic on UFC heavyweight veteran Derrick Lewis Saturday night with an easy first round submission in the main event of UFC Fight Night 218 in Las Vegas. Spivak hit a picture perfect hip throw to start the round landing with full control in a headlock position.

Lewis, never known for his grappling ability, made several attempts to turn over and get to his feet but Spivak maintained a body lock from behind and dragged him back to the mat each time. At the three minute mark he finally turned Lewis on to his back again and right into a head and arm choke which secured the submission.

Spivak claimed his third straight win to run his record to 16-3 while Lewis lost his third in a row dropping his career mark to 26-11.

