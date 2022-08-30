South African Army Turns to "Full-Contact Karate"
August 30 | 2022
The South African Army will begin learning what they're calling "full-contact karate" as the basis for their new hand-to-hand combat training program. With fears of civil unrest due to a rising crime rate, the army might potentially be called in to support local police forces necessitating the need for some form of close combat practice.
Major General Patrick Njabulo Dube ordered that infantry units begin using karate training as the basis for crowd control management. Hand-to-hand combat instructors were taken through six weeks of karate instruction and have now finished training their first class of soldiers in what's been described as an "intensive" seven-day course.
