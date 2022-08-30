LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

South African Army Turns to "Full-Contact Karate"

news
South Africa army
www.edrmagazine.eu
The South African Army will begin learning what they're calling "full-contact karate" as the basis for their new hand-to-hand combat training program. With fears of civil unrest due to a rising crime rate, the army might potentially be called in to support local police forces necessitating the need for some form of close combat practice.

Major General Patrick Njabulo Dube ordered that infantry units begin using karate training as the basis for crowd control management. Hand-to-hand combat instructors were taken through six weeks of karate instruction and have now finished training their first class of soldiers in what's been described as an "intensive" seven-day course.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.