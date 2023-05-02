Song KOs Simon at UFC Fight Night
Bantamweight Yadong Song's heavy striking nullified Ricky Simon's wrestling leading to a fifth round technical knockout in the main event at UFC Fight Night 223 from Las Vegas, Saturday.
After a mostly feeling out first round, Song began to unload his heavy artillery starting in the second. Though Simon managed a couple of quick take downs, Song's superior power began to show as he landed some sharp left hooks and thudding leg kicks. Even when Song missed on his punches, it was obvious he was throwing with all his power looking for the big shot.
In comparison, Simon never really threatened with his punches and began having trouble finding takedown opportunities by the fourth round as he desperately shot and reshot for leg tackles. Song easily defended them all and dropped Simon with a vicious left hook at the end of the round. He finished things with another big hook in the fifth that put Simon down again leaving him badly hurt. Though Simon tried to scramble out of trouble on instinct, Dong was like a shark in a feeding frenzy pounding on his downed opponent until referee Herb Dean called a halt to the action.
