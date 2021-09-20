Smith Submits Spann in UFC Fight Night Main Event

Light heavyweight mainstay Anthony Smith posted another solid performance Saturday night submitting Ryan Spann in the first round of the main event at UFC Fight Night 192 from Las Vegas.

Spann managed to get behind Smith early on attempting to lift him off his feet but the veteran was able to avoid the takedown and break free. Trying to press his advantage, Spann went on the attack with punches but ran into a left hook that dropped him. Smith followed him to the mat and went for an armbar but Spann rolled out of it as the two fighters regained their feet.

Smith immediately wobbled his opponent with another left hook, then dropped him again with a big right hand. As Spann went to his hands and knees Smith got behind him sinking both hooks in and flattening Spann out to his belly. Spann fought back to his hands and knees only to be flattened out once more. He fought back up to hands and knees one last time but as he did he left his neck exposed and Smith immediately sank in a rear choke for the quick submission victory

Knockout Highlights From The Stars Of ONE Revolution

ONE Revolution
ONE Championship brings a stacked event to the global stage on Friday, September 24, at ONE: Revolution.

Headlining the 11-bout event will be three World Championship encounters featuring six of the best martial artists on the planet.

Virtual Fight Tour X: James Pore Returns, Team Binns Impressive in Wins

James Pore

Shortly after celebrating their one year anniversary, Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour was back in action Saturday night with a card full of up-and-coming talent and seasoned professionals. In addition to the exciting point fighting matchups, Maria Routel-Ferguson of Team AmeriKick demonstrated her bo routine and Gakuji Tozaki performed his traditional Japanese kata after recently winning gold at the Karate-1 Premier League event in Cairo, Egypt. There were several great storylines throughout the fighting divisions that included four head-to-head matchups and two team fights. Keep reading to find out how it all went down.

New Bruce Lee "Kato" Collectibles on the Way

Bruce Lee as Kato
Slashfilm.com is reporting that Diamond Select Toys have partnered with The Green Hornet Inc. and the family of Bruce Lee to produce a new line of Green Hornet and Kato collectibles. The Green Hornet TV show ran on ABC television for one season in 1966-67 and is remembered primarily as the launching pad for Lee's career as a martial arts star.
