Sinsamut Klinmee Deterimined To Be World Champion At ONE on Prime Video 3
Competing for gold may be a dream come true for Sinsamut, but titles have always run in his family. In an interview with ONE, the title hopeful detailed how his uncles helped inspire him in the sport.
“My close relatives, like my uncles, are all Muay Thai Champions. My uncles are famous Muay Thai fighters. You may have heard the names Yokthai Sit-Or, Rambaa Somdet, and Tappaya Sit-Or. We have WBC and WBA [Boxing] World Champions in our family,” said Sinsamut.
Before Sinsamut’s Muay Thai career took off, the 26-year-old competed in the International Military Sports Council in 2019. While in the Thai armed forces, Sinsamut moved to boxing after not having Muay Thai divisions to compete in and found success against Olympic boxers during his journey.
“I traveled to compete in Wuhan, China. There, I fought against a few competitors who are Olympic boxers. Although I was eliminated in the quarterfinals, I was proud to be able to win against two Olympic athletes in the competitions. That was great enough for me,” said Sinsamut.
After his brief stint in boxing, Sinsamut was able to return to Muay Thai. While other friends had given up the sport, his brother continued to push him to take his career further. With passion and motivation, Sinsamut pushed to join ONE via social media.
Two years later, he would get his shot against Holzken and capitalize on the opportunity. Now the 26-year-old will get his shot at a world championship against one of the best pound-for-pound athletes on the planet, Eersel.
“Fighting with ONE is my first dream come true. So, from now on, it’s time for me to set a new, bigger goal,” said Klinmee.
“Previously, I wasn’t sure if I was good enough for ONE to accept me because I never won a [World Championship]. But I thought that even if I wasn’t a champion, I would take a belt from a champion to become a champion. And I must be the ONE World Champion.”
ONE on Prime Video 3 airs live on Friday, October 21, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
WHAT AN UPSET 🔥🤯 Sinsamut Klinmee KNOCKS OUT Nieky HolzkenThailand’s Sinsamut Klinmee shocked the world when he put legendary striker Nieky Holzken down for the count with one punch!#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8...
