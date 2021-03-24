FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Plans to Make Bruce Lee's Silent Flute into a Series

entertainment
Bruce Lee Silent Flute
bruceleedaily.com

Entrepreneur Jason Kothari has acquired the rights to The Silent Flute, a movie script co-written by Bruce Lee which Lee biographer Matthew Polly has described as "the most ambitious and avant-garde kung fu screenplay ever written." Kothari plans to adapt the idea into a limited series.

Lee originally created the script along with his students, screenwriter Stirling Silliphant and actor James Coburn, to be his first major role in Hollywood films, though Coburn was to star as the hero who goes on a mystical journey to acquire "the Bible of Martial Arts." The movie Circle of Iron, starring David Carradine and loosely based on The Silent Flute, was made into a film several years after Lee's death but proved a critical and commercial failure.

Kothari, who previously owned the comic book company Valiant Entertainment, has hired screenwriter John Fusco to serve as writer and executive producer. Fusco is a long-time martial artist and practitioner of Lee's jeet kune do style who created the Netflix series Marco Polo and wrote the screenplay for the Jackie Chan/Jet Li film The Forbidden Kingdom.

Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th

mixed martial arts
The Panda One Championship
cdn.onefc.com

In the middle of Women's History Month, ONE Championship has announced that an upcoming event on Friday, May 28, will feature an all-women's match card entitled ONE: Empower.

The event will be broadcast live around the world and be headlined by a ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship battle.

"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend the gold against #2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini in the event's main event.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

