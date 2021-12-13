LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Silat Practitioners Arrested Making TikTok Video

news
Silat
cdn.pixabay.com / Agus Triyanto
Malaysian media is reporting on the arrest of two silat practitioners for possessing a number of bladed weapons as they attempted to film a TikTok video.
An unidentified female student and her male instructor were found by authorities on the island of Pulau Besar Thursday, along with three other people who were released after questioning, in the process of making a video demonstrating their skills with kris knives, machetes and a sword

The pair is being investigated under Section 6 of the country's Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which makes it a crime to carry an offensive weapon in a public place.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Martial Arts – Muscle Inflammation as a Frequent Occurrence

fitness
Tim Kennedy Fitness
blackbeltmag.com / Tim Kennedy
Muscle inflammation is a natural immunological reaction of the organism which happens if we expose the body to a physical activity that is more intense than what it is used to. During this action, the muscle goes through a certain amount of stress and the level of acidity increases. Muscular microdamages occur during this physiological process and the body activates its defense mechanism in order to repair those damages. The inflammation usually happens 24-48 hours after training. It is manifested via feelings of pain, tightness and stiffness of the muscle.
Keep Reading Show less

Oliveira, Pena Score Upsets at UFC 269

ufc
Oliveira, Pena
24ssports.com 24ssports
It was a night of upsets at UFC 269 Saturday in Las Vegas as favored lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier and women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes went down to defeat. Poirier, who passed up a shot at the vacant title earlier this year for a big money rematch with Conor McGregor, may be regretting that decision following his loss to Charles Oliveira.
Keep Reading Show less

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Best American-Made Martial Arts Movie of All Time

entertainment
Shang Chi
Shang Chi/ Marvel Studios

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In celebration of the best American made martial arts film ever, which is now in my Top Five Martial Arts Films of All Time list (I’ve seen 10,000+ martial arts films since 1973), I’ve summarized my view of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to the tune of the classic American anthem Home on the Range.
Keep Reading Show less