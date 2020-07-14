Sifu Damien Chaurémootoo on Wing Chun Kung Fu

Black Belt Magazine on Facebook Watch
www.facebook.com

Wing Chun Kung Fu: Strategies and BOEC

The name of Louis Damien Chauremootoo is engraved on a commemorative plaque in the province of Henan, China. Erected on the occasion of the great return of Wing Chun to the Shaolin Temple. This sculpture also includes the names of Robert Downey Jr. and William Cheung, Grand Master of the traditional Wing Chun and direct disciple of the legendary Ip Man. It was under the tutelage of Grand Master William Cheung that Louis Damien Chauremootoo perfected his mastery of Wing Chun Kung-Fu and became an instructor.

Louis Damien Chauremootoo, a native of the Republic of Mauritius, a small island in the Indian Ocean, was a student of Sensei Alain Uppiah, Sensei Kooram Venkamah and Judex Jeannot, who passed on to him the knowledge of karate, aikido and kick boxing. At age nine Louis's passion for martial arts became infectious as he began watching films of the great Bruce Lee, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal, which his father gifted him. Since then, he has continued to cultivate this passion and dedication ingrained in him.

As an international lecturer, Louis Damien Chauremootoo for fills his passion to share his knowledge with martial artists and civilians to help to perfect their skill and awareness on a global stage. One of Louis's great loves is to encourage people to realize their dreams and arm them with the skill and belief to accomplish them.

Learn more at: https://empowertactical.com/


Related Articles Around the Web
wing chun kung fu
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 28

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 28
Jackson Rudolphs Podcast Episode 28

Join Black Belt Hall of Famer Jackson Rudolph as he discusses the history of the Team Paul Mitchell Karate team with co-founder Steve Babcock.

The Paul Mitchell Karate Team is one of the longest standing martial arts competition teams in existence. Their dedication to the sport since its founding in 1987 resulted in some of the best martial artist in the world being a part of their team over the years. With the backing of Paul Mitchell CEO Jean Paul DeJoria in conjunction with the teams co-founder Steve Babcock the team was created and has been an impactful presence for ongoing development of Sport Karate ever since.

Keep Reading Show less
Sport Karate

New Jersey Looks to Increase Police Self Defense Training

pbs.twimg.com

In the wake of civil unrest across the United States over the death of civilians at the hands of police, bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the state of New Jersey seeking to increase self-defense training for law enforcement officers in order to provide an alternative to the use of lethal force.

The bill would increase self-defense training at the police academy to 148 hours of practice time from its current 40 hours. In addition, active duty police officers would be required to do 104 hours of additional training every year as long as they remain on the job.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
self defense

Dana Abbott LIVE Training Seminar

Dana Abbott LIVE Seminar
www.facebook.com

Black Belt presents this LIVE training seminar with Shihan Dana Abbot 7th degree black belt in Kenjutsu training in Japanese Swordsmanship.

traditional martial arts
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter