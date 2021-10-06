Celebrating Sifu Damien's Birthday

Sifu Damien
Today October 6th we are celebrating Sifu Damien's birthday. "I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone around the world for their continuous support and give a big shout out to all of my fellow instructors around the world, who are doing their best, to share their knowledge via online platforms during this pandemic."

I would like to take this opportunity to remind all of our students of the traditional martial arts values. Martial arts creates the opportunity to turn weakness into strength. A great lesson for martial arts, is that when we hold and carry negative energy in our hearts, minds, and bodies, we become burdened by toxicity. We tense up, we freeze, we lack fluidity and flexibility of movement. Martial arts training conditions the mind, and the body to remain calm under pressure, to relinquish tension and let the breath calm us, in order to remain focussed and in control of fine motor reflexes and create or wait for the opportunity to strike. The martial artist must remain relaxed for this process to occur, and conserve his or her energy to enable an efficient strike. If he doesn't, he gasses out in the ring, and also in life. Martial arts teaches us controlled aggression and points us to the important life principle of counter striking, where we learn to stay calm and relaxed and hang back until an opponent strikes and reveals an opening.

For thousands of years, mastering Martial arts has involved a lifelong journey of continuous self-improvement, both mentally and physically. Through the practice of Martial arts, we can develop self-confidence, resilience, courage, and discipline, and build integrity.

Below are some of the quotes that I encouraged my students to read every morning to help develop a healthy mindset.

Resilience – Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.

Respect – Respect is a reflection of your character.

Empathy – We rise by lifting others.

Fairness – Fairness can change the world.

All Martial Arts Instructors have a responsibility to be a role model for their students, to teach and empower them to be greater Martial artists than themselves.

Sifu Damien Chaurémootoo

www.empowertactical.com

MMA Veteran Thornton Dies from Bare Knuckle Boxing Injuries

Justin Thornton
Justin Thornton, a 13-year veteran of mixed martial arts, has died of injuries suffered in a bare knuckle boxing match back in August as initially reported on Monday by mymmanews.com. Thornton, who was 6-18 in his MMA career, had been fighting in the BKFC 20 event in Biloxi, Miss. on August 20 when he was hit with a roundhouse punch by opponent Dillon Cleckler just 19 seconds into their fight and fell head first into the canvas.
Karate Combat Part 2

Karate Combat
With the popularity of the UFC, do you think the audience for Karate Combat is similar, or are you trying to reach a whole new demographic?

There's definitely a lot of overlap in prospective fanbases, but I think Karate Combat actually has wider overall appeal. A lot of fight fans don't enjoy watching the grappling element of MMA, for example. I've also heard a surprising number of people talk about feeling put off by the way MMA is presented - the tone of it is very different from the traditional martial arts.

Slow Movement Training

Weight Training
Bruce Lee's Aerobic Strength Training for MMA and Martial Arts

The need for anaerobic and aerobic conditioning is essential in martial arts and MMA. However, many times aerobic conditioning is thrown to the curbside. Bruce Lee did aerobic weight training three times a week. That is how essential it is for martial arts. You can't train explosive movement all the time and expect your aerobic system to develop. You need to train your slow-twitch fibers too! And the best way to do this is through aerobic strength training.

