Introduction: TAO of Teaching

Welcome to the Tao of Teaching blog, a review of educational theory as it applies to the martial arts. Whether you are a teacher or a student you are involved in martial arts education. It is my hope that this blog will become a resource for practicing and aspiring martial arts teachers who want to explore theories of teaching and learning. We'll talk a bit about pedagogy, psychology, inclusion, and other aspects of learning. We'll explore the concept of authentic learning and try to figure out why studying martial arts can be such a powerful and transformative experience.

My name is Geoff Wingard and I've been involved in the martial arts for over 30 years. I've also been an educator and a historian for more than two decades. I've taught in public schools and colleges, with honors students and with at-risk youth. What I've learned is that theory without action is meaningless, but that action without theory is purposeless. We, as martial artists, sensei, sabumnim, and sifu, need to be masters of both action and ideas. I hope this blog - and your commentary on it - helps clarify how we can connect the skills we have devoted years to master to the best practices we hope to employ as we teach the next generation of students.

Let me offer a few words on what this blog is and isn't. First, this blog is a tool. It is intended to help clarify key concepts in educational theory and explore how those ideas apply to learning martial arts. Second, it is largely based on a review of literature and informed opinion. We're not conducting experiments or engaging in original research. This isn't Enter the Dragon and I don't have Han's Private Island with a captive population on which to test these theories, my observations are solely based on my experience as an academic and martial arts teacher and in my research on the application of learning theory in those environments. I hope you'll contribute your observations, too. This blog is also intentionally not focused on certain things. I will not tell you how to run your school. I will not try to sell you the next great program, supplement or training aid. There's no product placement in this blog. And I won't ever engage in the commercial vs. traditional martial arts argument. There are other blogs and other venues for those sorts of things. What I am interested in - and what I hope you will join me in exploring - is how we can be better teachers of the martial arts by applying the concepts that scholars of education have developed in the academic world.

One final thought; "learning theory" is a very general term. It refers to the collection of ideas pertaining to how people acquire and develop knowledge based on cognitive, social, and environmental characteristics. It is a lot of "thinking about thinking." As martial artists though, we are people of action and we want to be able to apply our knowledge in our classes and in the real world. In educational terms the action of teaching is called pedagogy. All of our teaching and learning is based in pedagogy and some of our pedagogies have stood the test of time. Other practices, however, may no longer be relevant or effective means of transferring the skills and lessons of our arts. Many of our arts have ancient roots, but that shouldn't prevent us from becoming the best teachers we can be by basing our teaching in the best science available. So let's engage in a pedagogy of perfection, the pursuit of perfect teaching and learning.

Byline: Geoff Wingard, M.A, M.Ed. is History Department Chair at Bangor High School and Instructor of History and Education at Husson University. He teaches Shotokan karate at Heisui Dojo. He may be reached at gwingard@tao-of-teaching.com.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Why You Should Train with Focus Mitts

When some boxers use focus mitts, they tend to center their attention on power and speed. While this is a great use of mitts, they are a versatile training tool in many other ways. When you want to mix things up for a more personalized and complete martial arts workout, add focus mitt training to your program.

Creed Short Punch Mitts Century Martial Arts

Creed Focus Mitts from Century.


Basic Benefits

When you train with mitts, you focus on realistic maneuvers that you couldn't work on otherwise, such as bobbing and weaving around a partner swinging at you. Some realistic benefits and skills you could obtain include:

  • Live Movements – Because you practice against a moving, live person, you gain live movement skills such as counter-punching, strategy, footwork and style mimicking.
  • Offensive Skills – When on the offense, you need to focus on combinations, angles and other similar skills, which are easy to obtain with mitt training.
  • Defensive Skills – Just like offensive skills, defensive skills are more easily obtained against a live person. This includes rolling, parrying, slipping and blocking.
  • Punching Skills – This technique improves more than just power and speed in your punching skills. You'll also improve your technique, timing, endurance and accuracy.

Get Instant Feedback

Fighting against a martial arts trainer gives you an opportunity for constructive criticism and feedback. Any time your martial arts training includes someone either with more advanced skills, or someone who recognizes the need for improvement, you can become a better fighter. In addition to productive feedback, it can boost your confidence when someone encourages you and lets you know when you're doing it right.

DSC03490

The Social Benefits

Focus mitt training is a social way to work out. As one of the most intense partner training routines, you are able to engage in fighting games and other drills that you couldn't do without someone else. If you're someone who enjoys a workout partner, or if you just need to mix it up so you're not alone all the time, this is a great way to achieve your goals. Not only that, but it can be fun!

The Rhythm

Fighting against a bag or a machine doesn't help you get into a rhythm. If you want to be a skilled martial arts fighter, there's more to it than just learning to punch. You have to understand rhythms, and that only comes from boxing against a live person. Once you find your rhythm, you'll gain in confidence and skill.

Financial Benefits

Who would have guessed you could get one of the best martial arts training tools out there for the same price as dinner for two at a decent restaurant? A basic pair of mitts costs around $40. So whether you're buying one pair for personal use or are a gym owner and need to buy multiple pairs, know that you're easily getting your money's worth!

The Workout

When completing a focus mitt training session, the typical adult could burn about 500 calories, depending on how hard he or she goes at it. This type of training includes both aerobic and anaerobic benefits, giving you more definition and density to your muscles. With such a rigorous routine, your body will feel well-worked and ready for a nice rest, which means it could improve your sleep patterns.

IMG_5655

Defensive Benefits

After repeating focus mitt training moves over and over again, it becomes second nature. Your muscles almost go on auto pilot, dodging and striking without you having to think about it. This skill is essential for self-defense whether you participate in martial arts regularly, or are someone looking to brush up on defensive skills.

Less Chance of Injury

Someone working toward a higher punching power could find safety with focus mitts. There's not as much resistance when someone hits a mitt, as opposed to hitting a 100 lb. bag. Because of this, it's safer for your joints and muscles, allowing you to work up to a heavier bag without injuring yourself.

Mental Benefits

It's important to be as tough mentally as you are physically. Part of a healthy lifestyle is being able to manage your stressors and find ways to cope with the problems life throws at you. Mitt training helps you mentally focus, and allows you to get out any aggression that has built up.

Getting Started

Some of the first things you need to do to get started with focus mitt training are finding a trainer and purchasing the right equipment. Contact Century Martial Arts today at 801-626-2787 for more information and for help obtaining everything you need to get the best boxing workout.

Counter-Grappling and Specious Advice

"What do I do if the guy has me in this hold?""What do I do if the guy knows jujitsu?""What do I do if the guy is a good wrestler?"

Those of us who teach the combat arts field such questions all the time. The inquiry usually has a simple formulation with the interrogator not quite aware that because of inexperience, he or she has made a vast open-ended query.

Of course, the questioner is not at fault. The problem doesn't begin until the person replying opens with, "Well, all you have to do is. …

"The implication that there's an easy answer to such a complicated physical question shows a good deal of shortsightedness — or a staggering amount of hubris.

Interestingly, we never succumb to the temptation to give simplistic answers to such encompassing questions in other physical pursuits — for example, if our interlocutor was to ask, "What if I'm playing football and he has the ball?"

Instead of replying, "All you have to do is this," you immediately would start corralling that question with your own counter-questions: "Who's playing?" "What's your position?" "What down is it?" "What quarter of the game are we in?"

If someone posed that same question on a sports call-in show and you heard someone answer with, "All you have to do is this," you'd know immediately that the person is new to planet Earth or at least new to the game of football.

Back to the titular topic: Counter-grappling involves so many factors that when you're hit with a question like‚ "What do I do if, …" you must home in on exactly what's being asked before you can offer advice. For example, if you learn that the question is, "What do I do if I'm caught in a crushing cross-body ride?" you can formulate a more cogent answer. But even then, you'll need to know if it's a low rider, a high rider or a centerline rider. Does the opponent own the cross-face? How about the underhook? Is he running knees, outriggers or hip cuts?

Without this additional information, your answer to the caught-in-a-crushing-cross-body-ride question is practically worthless.

By now, it should be obvious that the backbone of counter-grappling is a baseline knowledge of grappling. Strangely, some practitioners of the combat arts and sciences want to skip this requirement.

I find this curious. After all, one would never assume that one could do well against, say, a boxer or a Thai boxer without having any striking experience. That would be ludicrous. You need to have some knowledge of the "technology" of the game/domain you're seeking to thwart.

Students of the blade know this well. Any knife-defense tactician will tell you that to have a snowball's chance in hell of surviving an edged-weapon attack, you must have trained with a blade to build a baseline competence. It's the only way to even begin to garner an appreciation for what a knife can do. Then, and only then, can you hone your counter-blade concepts.

Attempting a counter-blade strategy in a vacuum where you've never even used an edged weapon would be insanity. It would be akin to trying to employ someone's "All you have to do is …" advice.

The reason people still dole out such solutions is they're able to get away with generalities. In counter-grappling, this usually takes the form of a "bottom-side buzz saw" response that entails biting, gouging, ripping, hair pulling or groin seizing, all of which supposedly can be conducted from the underside of the grappler.

It's argued that this wishful buzz saw will spur the befuddled and blindsided grappler to give up his superior position and fall prey to the awesome striking ability of the defender. Needless to say, this fantastical thinking is a recipe for disaster. Allow me to address two possible outcomes.

One: Let's go back to our feet, where many who offer counter-grappling advice are comfier. Assume that we're engaged in a straight-up boxing match and that we're the superior boxer with legit skills in the sweet science.

Now, let's say our opponent doesn't like how he's on the bitter end of the engagement, so he ups the ante and starts adding some stink outside the boxing vocabulary: an elbow here, a knee there, that sort of thing.

Again, assuming this match is for all the marbles, do we, as the superior boxer, fold up our tent and go home because our opponent bedazzled and befuddled us with his foray into the realm of dirty fighting? Does all our drilled-for timing, distance, footwork, evasion, power and finesse disappear because of a minor expansion of his arsenal?

I don't think so. We're now free to use all our superior skills with the addition of an enhanced and vicious arsenal that makes our superior game even more deadly. Our opponent's switch to dirt didn't negate us; it enabled and empowered us.

Two: By this same bit of thinking, should we assume that if we're facing someone who's powerful and skillful enough to take us to the ground against our will and have his way with us, all we need to do to negate his attack is go for a bite or a gouge?

Not by a long shot. That same superior grappler who took us down and kept us there now knows what we're attempting. The game becomes one of "Oh, we're playing this way‚" and just as with the superior boxer who was allowed to add more grit, the grappler who adds more grit is going to be grittier and nastier — and we will wish the game was back in the sedate world of being held down and having the life squeezed out of us.

The next time you encounter an "All you have to do is …" counter-grappling enthusiast, try this simple but safe(ish) test.

Have him glove up and agree to let a grappler dump him on the mat and hold him there. Now he should go to work with punches, hammerfists and open-hand slaps — while the grappler is permitted the same gloved-up privilege. See where that gets him.

And if the counter-grappling enthusiast utters something like, "Well, yeah, that's with gloves, but if I was to, …" just have him repeat the test with the grappler being allowed the same privilege.

It won't take long for you, as a wise martial artist, to see the value of training in all forms of combat that you wish to be able to defend against.

Mark Hatmaker's website is extremeselfprotection.com.

The Mark of Violence

Every contact leaves a trace; conflict changes us.

The mind, body and heart (used here to represent our emotions) are intrinsically linked; each feeding back, informing and influencing the other aspects of our selves. Exposure to violence, or even the threat or feeling of it, results in changes to our physiology and psychology.

In the short-term; fight or flight processes widely affect the body. Chemical changes and the associated adrenaline-rush provide immediate feedback and adaptations to our self-state to allow real-time reaction. The immediate aftereffects can cause changes to breathing rate and blood sugar, create feeling of sickness or leave us with shaking hands. Typically, these effects last no more than a few minutes to an hour.

