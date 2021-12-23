LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Judo Blog: Shoshinkan Referee Clinic & Scrimmage in Las Vegas

Good Day Sensei Gary,

Thank you for coming out, putting on the referee clinic and helping us run a successful scrimmage too.

Thanks also for training and certifying these 10 new referees!

I have their requirement documents, including mine (Background Screen, CDC Heads Up, SafeSport) etc.

The contest between those who prefer tachi waza (standing techniques and those who prefer ne waza (ground techniques) is as old as judo. developing our ability to actually have both styles of play as typified by both IJF ( standup) and Kosen (ground) rules judo will make us both better referees and judoka. the winter event held in las Vegas this past weekend was meant to serve this idea. The event was named after the characters yuu ki 勇気 courage. "Courage is worthy of being counted among virtues only if it’s exercised in the cause of Righteousness and Rectitude. In his Analects, Confucius says: Perceiving what is right and doing it not reveals a lack of Courage. In short, Courage is doing what is right.“

Every judoka displays courage in every shiai. reminding us all that it the man in the arena that counts. The spectacular throws in standup judo are second to none in their grace power effectiveness and awe inspiring beauty. after the achievement of such a feat against an opponent who is attempting to do the same one must consider ne waza. This is how the two styles are married Tachi waza and Ne waza and this is why we presented both in one setting. Again, special thanks to Sensei Gary Goltz along with Senseis OJ Soler and John Weiner for their invaluable help and insights.

Please note that our next tournament is

scheduled for Saturday March 26th, 2022

I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

