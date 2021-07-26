Olympics: Ono Wins Repeat Gold in Judo

Japan continued their judo dominance at the Tokyo Olympics Monday as 2016 gold medalist Shohei Ono defended his title in the men's 73 kg division beating Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili with a foot sweep in overtime to again earn the championship. On the women's side, Nora Gjakova claimed Kosovo's second judo gold of the games defeating France's Sarah-Leonie Cysique for the 57 kg title.

In taekwondo action, Croatia's Matea Jelic beat Britain's Lauren Williams 25-22 to win the women's 67 kg category while Maksim Khramtsov, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, defeated Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan 20-9 to earn gold in the men's 80 kg class.

