Danish TV Greenlights Shaolin Reality Show

The government-owned Danish subscription television station TV 2 has partnered with French media company Banijay to broadcast a new reality series called "Shaolin Warrior Monk." Banijay's production arm in Denmark, Metronome, will bring in Danish celebrities to train in the art of Shaolin kung fu at a temple in China. The celebrities will learn from authentic Shaolin masters while taking on various challenges described as both physical and philosophical.

The Shaolin Monastery is a Buddhist temple that originally formed in Dengfeng, China more than 1000 years ago which became famous as home to a subset of monks known for their fighting skills. With the growing popularity of kung fu internationally, in recent years they've turned into a burgeoning commercial enterprise with additional temples, some officially associated with the original and some not, having sprung up across the world. It's so far unclear whether the original temple in Dengfeng is participating in the upcoming reality series.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

The film Ip Man (2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Martial Arts Tournaments: New Year and New Seasons

With the start of a new calendar year also comes a new season for most sport karate leagues, I thought I would be a good opportunity to explore what leagues and choices are out there for today’s competitors. With so many choices locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally available to most competitors what are the options that most people find appealing?
ONE: Full Circle Card Announcement

ONE Championship has announced the full card for its February 11 event titled ONE: Full Circle and the 14-bout event is loaded with three World Championship matches.
