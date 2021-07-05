Bruce Lee's Daughter Responds to Latest Tarantino Criticism

Shannon Lee, the daughter of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, penned a scathing guest column for the Hollywood Reporter in response to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's latest criticism of her father. Tarantino, whose movie "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood," included a scene where an arrogant Bruce Lee character is tossed around by fictional stuntman Cliff Booth, recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast defending his negative portrayal of the martial arts icon.

Shannon Lee said she was tired of white men in Hollywood explaining her father saying they can't fathom what it was like for a Chinese man to get work in movies in the 1960s and that people mistook his confidence and passion for hubris. Among his criticisms, Tarantino told Rogan Lee would regularly abuse stuntmen on the Green Hornet TV show and cited Matthew Polly's comprehensive biography of Lee, "Bruce Lee: A Life," as a source. Polly subsequently tweeted he did not write that Lee disrespected stuntmen but rather that Lee had a different, more realistic approach to fight choreography which led to some of the stuntmen being hurt.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

The Near-Perfect Striking of ONE Championship's Giorgio Petrosyan

Giorgio Petrosyan
ONE Championship has the deepest and most feared featherweight kickboxers on the planet. At the top of that list is #1-ranked Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan.

Petrosyan is renowned around the globe as a pound-for-pound great. The Italian has succeeded at every stage of his career and put it to the test as soon as he signed with ONE. After an unbeaten start to his organizational career, he entered the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

What do BaGua, Iron Shirt and Kung Fu Movies Have in Common?

Chenhan Yang
Internal Martial Arts: Chenhan Yang Part 1

As a practitioner and enthusiast of internal martial arts, I am always on the lookout for great teachers and representatives of those styles: Tai Chi, BaGua, and Xing Yi being the most popular. While there are many teachers, there are few that are gifted in teaching the principles clearly, and fewer still in demonstrating proper execution of the techniques and form. Chenhan Yang is unique in his ability to do both.

Chenhan Yang is President of Shouyu Liang Wushu Taiji Qigong Institute, and also a gifted teacher with five volumes of DVD programs covering Chen Tai Chi and BaGua. How do great martial artists arrive where they are? What lessons can they teach us? Yang shared his martial arts journey, and why studying martial arts is an important part of his life. Read on for his intriguing story.

