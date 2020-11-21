Olympic Judoka Sentenced for Sexual Assault

news
Wang Ki-chun
www.insidethegames.biz

Olympic judo silver medalist Wang Ki-chun was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for sexually assaulting minors by a South Korean court. Wang, 32, was arrested in May for raping a 17-year-old girl in 2017. He was also accused of having assaulted another underage girl.

Wang, who was additionally banned from working at child-related facilities for 8 years and who must undergo 40 hours of therapy, won silver in the under-73kg division at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

From Your Site Articles
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

Black & White

history
Black & White

It's About More Than Belts and Uniforms, Part 1

Hidden amid the glorious combat pyrotechnics that make Bruce Lee's 1973 classic Enter the Dragon such a memorable movie is one scene in which African-American co-star Jim Kelly, on his way to the big martial arts tournament, is stopped and harassed by white policemen. Viewed against the current backdrop of civil unrest gripping American society over police brutality and social injustice, Enter the Dragon's brief foray into issues of race may well be the film's most lasting symbolic image.

Keep Reading Show less

Judo School Established on Mount Everest

judo
Mount Everest Judo
myrepublica.nagariknetwork.com

In what is probably the world's most elevated martial arts school, a judo dojo has been established in Nepal on Mt. Everest. Built by a Japanese non-profit organization in Khumjung Village, the school was erected at a height of nearly 4,000 meters above sea-level, almost halfway up the world's tallest mountain.

Fifty tatami mats were brought in my truck and helicopter and then had to be carried by students the last stretch of the way to the new school. The non-profit organization, led by Olympic gold medal winning judoka Kosei Inoue, plans to send Japanese coaches to teach at the dojo and bring in students from across Nepal.

Related Articles Around the Web

21 Best Martial Arts Movies From The 21st Century

martial arts movies
21 Best Martial Arts Movies From The 21st Century

Top Martial Arts Films of the 21st Century

For Black Belt's September 2005 issue, I wrote "Top 20 Martial Arts Films of All Time." I based my selections on each movie's impact on martial arts cinema, not necessarily on its acting or fight choreography. It wasn't an easy process then, and it wasn't any easier when the editor of Black Belt asked me to write this piece on the top films that have been released during this century. Nevertheless, I agreed. Here's my top-21 countdown.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter