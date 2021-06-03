Self-Defense: Is your enemy on your side?

self-defense
Ground Self Defense
triangleself-defense.com

There are only 10 directions in the entire universe: front, back, horizontal left and right, vertical up and down, and four diagonals, which is essentially the letter "X." So, how many directions can you be attacked from? The answer is 10. It's simple Euclidean geometry (the relationship between a body, the human body in this case, and surrounding space). This means that there are only 10 possible directions a stab or cut with a knife can come from. There are only 10 directions a punch can come at your face or body. There are only 10 directions a foot or knee can slam into you, and only 10 directions you can move about the ground when standing upright: eight directions on the two-dimensional plane, and then jumping up (vertical up) or falling (vertical down) in certain situations and environments.

If you end up on the ground, either deliberately, accidentally, or forced there, the 10 directions are down there also. This means the enemy could be on top of you, on your back, on one side or the other, north of your head, at your feet, or along any point of the "X." To be prepared for any of these possibilities your ground combat training must include all 10 directions.

Self Defense on Ground

Ending up on the ground and having to deal with a threat to your side, can be a reality of combat.

Every martial arts school teaches their students how to deal with a mounted opponent, but it's the other nine directions that tend to be neglected by many, especially when it comes to fighting on the sides. When was the last time you practiced blocking or striking while lying on your sides?

ground self defense drill

Since fighting on my side can be a very real possibility, I am here training for it. My training partner firmly braces the Body Opponent Bag (BOB) as I strike it with my fist and foot.

To get my students used to fighting on their sides I have a drill, which I named the Horizontal Component of Ground Fighting, where I use a Body Opponent Bag (BOB) manufactured by Century®. An inferior alternative to BOB is a punching bag or a large kicking shield. The trainer lies on his or her side and orientates BOB towards the student. The trainer braces BOB with his or her knees on the lower portion of the training tool while applying pressure on the upper half with both hands in such a way as not to get hit, and yet keep the tool properly oriented. On the command of "Go!" I have the student strike the target with any techniques they want for 15 seconds. However, most students tend strike it with the arm not restricted by the ground, and then only a few limited strikes at that. Therefore, I yell out some Jump Start Commands (coaching while the drill is in progress), "I want you to strike him with your feet, your knees, your elbows, your fists! Gouge his eyes out! Do whatever you can to win!" Then after the 15 seconds are up, I have them get on their opposite side, and the clock starts again.

Ground Self Defense

Since a BOB is more realistic than a punching bag or kicking shield, I take advantage of this training tool and practice gouging out the eyes for deadly force situations.

Rape Self Defense

At the start of this Women's Survival drill, BOB was placed and pressed in between this female student's legs to simulate a rape situation. She does a neck-braking Head Twist to get the rapist off to her side, and then she will follow up with an eye gouge before attempting to escape.

This training drill helps students learn to be comfortable fighting from their sides. It teaches them that if they want effective hand or elbow strikes, they had better rotate into the strike with their bodies to take advantage of torque to generate power. It also teaches them that if they want to kick or knee the enemy, they had better slide their whole body into the strike to make it effective. Not only is this drill good for learning how to strike from a horizontal position, but it is a good endurance exercise as well.

Military Defense Training

Learning to fight on one's side is not just for hand-to-hand combat. The German soldier on the left is a military bodyguard who purposely uses his own body as a human shield to cover his principal (a wounded general), and returns fire to the enemy who shot the high value target. The bodyguard will absorb any of the skip rounds that may come their way.

The only way you learn how to fight from your side is to do it, and in so doing you'll make your training that much more reality-based.

BE A HARD A TARGET.

Follow Jim Wagner on:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Evolution of the Judo Gi

judo
Judo Gi
res.cloudinary.com

In 1998 my son Nathan wrote this heartfelt sonnet to his first Judo gi. My friend and mentor 2x Black Belt Hall of Fame member, Hayward Nishioka liked it so much he sent it to the editor, who published it!

In 1998 my son Nathan wrote this heartfelt sonnet to his first Judo gi. My friend and mentor 2x Black Belt Hall of Fame member, Hayward Nishioka liked it so much he sent it to the editor, who published it!

Judo Poem

Above: The sonnet published in Black Belt Magazine, Copyright 1998. Keep reading for more!

Keep Reading Show less

Tito Ortiz Resigns From City Council

news
Tito Ortiz City Council
www.ocregister.com

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz's brief, stormy tenure as mayor pro tem and member of the Huntington Beach, CA city council is over. The man once known as "The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" resigned his position Tuesday night saying "This job isn't working for me."

Ortiz had been elected last November with the most votes of any new council member while peddling conspiracy theories and taking an anti-mask stance during the coronavirus pandemic. He quickly came into conflict with the rest of the city council as he refused to wear a mask to meetings. In February he filed an unemployment claim with the city despite receiving a stipend as a councilman and owning two businesses in the area. Ortiz, who held the UFC light heavyweight title from 2000-2003 and last fought in December 2019, said he made the decision to resign out of concerns for his children's safety. His two sons were recently in the news after being sent home from school for refusing to wear masks.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web