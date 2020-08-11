Kelly McCann Shows You How to Handle Handshakes

combatives
One of the first rules of self-defense is that you must realize when a situation has gone bad and be able to respond quickly. These techniques, demonstrated by Kelly McCann, show a situation that starts out with something most of us do commonly: shake hands.

Perhaps a friendly greeting has gone bad, or perhaps it was never that friendly to begin with. Either way, you've realized that you need to break free and clear some space. Here's how:

Kelly McCann is a former Marine and special missions officer, and has helped train military, law enforcement, and government agents. McCann is also an expert in close-quarters combat.

