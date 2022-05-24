Team Paul Mitchell picks up Sebastian Villanueva

Providence RI - Team Paul Mitchell Karate has named another player to its growing roster of talent. Mr. Sebastian Villanueva from Laredo, Texas will be the latest pick up to wear the Black and White. Sebastian, at 14 years old, is currently the youngest fighter to ever be offered a Team Paul Mitchell sponsorship. According to Coach Damon Gilbert, "When I saw his skill set I was very interested in adding him to the team, but when I saw his work ethic, it was a no-brainer.” Coach Gilbert knows a thing or two about the sport, being a multi-time heavyweight world champion himself and coach to some of this decade's top-rated talent.
Team Paul Mitchell is the longest running martial arts team in the history of sport karate with its primary sponsorship of 34 years from John Paul Mitchell Systems and over the past six years having the privilege of the worlds largest uniform and equipment supplier, Century Martial Arts as its apparel sponsor.
With the new 2022 team member pickups and a schedule which includes The Paul Mitchell Experience Seminar at the US Open in Orlando on June 30th and an appearance and performance by the team at the upcoming Martial Arts Supershow on July 18 - 21st in Las Vegas, in addition to their competitive appearances, it seems more than ever they are poised and ready for a very bright future ahead.
