MLS Seattle Sounders Celebrate Bruce Lee With New Uniforms
February 18 | 2023
Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders franchise unveiled their new secondary kit Wednesday and, as long rumored, it will feature a tribute to one-time Seattle resident, Bruce Lee. The mostly red uniforms feature a hand drawn dragon wrapping around them along with Lee's signature on the bottom corner of the jersey and the yin yang symbol Lee used to represent his jeet kune do system on the neck.
The Sounders worked with Lee's daughter, Shannon, and the Bruce Lee Family Company to create the new uniforms. They replaces the team's Jimi Hendrix kit as part of the MLS's "community kit" line which celebrates figures of local importance to each team. Lee lived in Seattle for several years on coming to the United States attending the University of Washington, meeting his wife Linda there and opening his first martial arts school there. The Sounders will donate proceeds from the first month of jersey sales, up to $50,000, to the Bruce Lee Foundation and Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience.
The team will also be selling a Lee-inspired line of clothing merchandise.
