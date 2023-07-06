Unflappable Strickland Wins in Round 2 at UFC Fight Night
Slow but steady is Sean Strickland's normal style and it served him well Saturday as he stopped fast starting Abusupiyan Magomedov in the second round of their middleweight main event at UFC on ESPN 48 in Las Vegas. Strickland normally fights at the same measured pace patiently working his jab and right hand but after an early eye poke in round one, he looked in danger of being overwhelmed by Magomedov's output.
Making his second UFC appearance, Magomedov went all out from the start throwing front kicks, roundhouse kicks and left hooks all with max power while Strickland took it in stride occasionally popping out the jab. Magomedov earned a clean takedown off a clinch and trip late in the round but Strickland worked his way back to the feet still looking unbothered.
Magomedov slowed considerably in the second and Strickland sensed it was finally his time to go. He doubled up on the jab following with a right hand that hurt Magomedov and from there he stalked his opponent around the cage unleashing furious combinations whenever he trapped Magomedov against the fence. Strickland finally dropped him with a left hand and pounced as Magomedov turtled up helplessly. After some savage ground and pound, the referee finally decided to have mercy on Magomedov and stopped it.
