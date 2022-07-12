Kata Legend Sanchez Retires With Gold at World Games

Sandra Sanchez via Instagram
The karate competition wrapped up at the World Games in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday with Spain and Egypt leading the way as each country nabbed four medals. Spain took home two golds lead by kata legend Sandra Sanchez. In what she said would be the final competition of her storied career, the 40-year-old Olympic and world champion captured her first ever World Games title defeating Japan's Hikaru Ono in the women's kata finals.
Egypt was lead by Abdalla Abdelaziz, who captured the men's kumite title at 75 kg and world champion Youssef Badawy who took the crown in the men's 84 kg kumite division. The United States couldn't manage a gold on home soil, though it captured 3 bronze as Gakuji Tozaki medaled in men's kata, Kamran Madani medaled in men's 84 kg kumite and Trinity Allen did likewise in women's 55 kg kumite.
