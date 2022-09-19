Sandhagen Wins at Bloody UFC Fight Night
Sandhagen looked for takedowns early but Song stuffed every attempt, even managing to turn the tables and briefly take his opponent's back in the first round. Song staggered Sandhagen with a left hook early in the second but Sandhagen came back with a short spearing elbow that opened a laceration in Song's left eyebrow. From there, Song was fighting on borrowed time as Sandhagen, switching leads, peppered the cut with jabs from both sides to keep it flowing. Song continued coming forward earning another takedown in the fourth but when they got back up his face was filled with blood. Sandhagen finally got his own takedown toward the end of the round grinding on Song's cut further until the doctor had no choice but to stop the action between rounds.
The co-main event was equally bloody but this time Gregory Rodrigues, fighting with a huge gash between his eyes from a first round knee, came back to stop Chidi Njokuani with ground and pound in the second.
- UFC 250 - Fast Paced Fight Card is Promising for Fans - Black Belt ... ›
- Yan vs Sterling Title Bout Booked for UFC 256 - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Dillashaw Returns with UFC Fight Night Win - Black Belt Magazine ›