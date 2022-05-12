LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Museum Dedicated to the Samurai Opens in Berlin

news
Samurai Museum
static.dw.com

Ferocious warriors on horseback — the Samurai

If you live in Europe, watch out, the samurai are here! This weekend saw the opening of the first European museum
dedicated exclusively to the legendary Japanese warrior class credited with spawning a host of martial arts.

The 1500 square meter Samurai Museum Berlin opened its doors on Sunday giving the public access to more than 1000 exhibits from the collection of entrepreneur Peter Janssen. The museum includes such attractions as an authentic Nō theater for traditional Japanese plays and a tea house, as well as examples of the weapons and armor used by samurai warriors. They also offer multimedia presentations on ancient Japanese battles and the art of sword making, plus information on everything from the role of samurai women to the legend of the ninja.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.