Sammy Smith: The Importance of Preparation

fitness
Sammy Smith

There's a famous quote from Benjamin Franklin that says, "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail." This is true for everything within our lives. With the upcoming ISKA U.S. Open being held on July 2nd and 3rd (and after not competing for well over a year) I needed to make sure I left ample time to do just that, PLAN. MY. GAME. I knew that this year's perspective going into training would be different; it wasn't just about a tournament and competing. It was about mental fortitude, perseverance, out working everything I've done in the past, learning to become a better overall athlete, and within that would be personal triumph regardless of the actual outcome.

Through my years of training at LAW (Longo and Weidman) MMA with my Tae Kwon Do instructor, Sabumnim Eric San Jose, I have crossed paths many times with Mr. Ricci (who is now my professor for graduate studies). Mr. Tony Ricci (Dr. of Sport Psy/sci, Ed.D, MS, FISSN, CSCS, PES, CES, CNS) has become one of the biggest influences on my training leading into the U.S Open and will forever change my perspective on what it truly means to train like an athlete. Mr. Ricci (@fightshape_ricci) is a genius when it comes to anything sport science related. He has cultivated a 6-week training program that creatively mimics movement patterns that are done in sport karate routines into a strength and conditioning regimen. His dedication to my success by any means necessary is truly what everyone should look for in a mentor.

The modality of these training sessions has totally changed the game. We have measured body fat percentages three different times. Knowing how much body fat and where it accumulates is extremely important because it makes it easier to identify weaker parts of the body. We have also separated my strength and conditioning training sessions into three separate days: strength, power, and cardiovascular endurance. Each of these days serve a specific purpose and tax the body differently. On strength days we focus more on heavier lifting (which is something I wasn't too comfortable with until now), as well as isometric (keeping tension throughout the muscle) holds. On power days we combine weightlifting techniques with explosive movements (repetitive jumps, resistance bands). Cardiovascular endurance days, although the most "torture like" are my favorite. We have incorporated the use of a heart rate strap to monitor my max heart rate and recovery time while going through a circuit training which has several components including my forms.

Physicality is just one piece, mentality is the other part to the puzzle. To compete in one of the biggest tournaments in sport karate at such a high caliber is extremely nerve wracking to any serious competitor. Without mental strength it is very easy to crack under pressure and all the hard work put into weeks and months of training can be drained from just one unsettling thought. It is important to repetitively train the brain just as you would train the body. The key is to have the champion mindset and live by it like a lifestyle.

"Pressure is a privilege- it only comes to those who earn it." Billie Jean King

From Your Site Articles

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Vietnamese Athletes on the Rise in ONE Championship

mixed martial arts
Thanh Le
cdn.onefc.com

ONE Championship has showcased some of the finest talents from all around the globe, and one of the fastest-rising nations on the global stage has been Vietnam.

The talent coming out of Vietnam has produced some of the most exhilarating finishes in recent memory.

Two of the top athletes of Vietnamese heritage have been featherweight kings Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen and Thanh Le.

Keep Reading Show less

Digital Dojo: How the Internet has Changed the Martial Arts World

featured article
Martial Arts Online
img.pagecloud.com

Are you ready to enter the martial arts matrix?

Last year, COVID-19 forced us all to find new ways of doing familiar things--including teaching and training. While many schools unfortunately died out due to the pandemic, some schools also found new life with unique solutions. One of the popular options that schools found was online training.

Let's kick the elephant out of the room first. Of course online training can never fully replace in-person training in the martial arts world. Thankfully, it also doesn't have to. What many schools found last year was that they could survive, at least temporarily, with video conference tools and virtual sessions. What some of the same schools are finding this year is that they can help their schools thrive as normalcy slowly ebbs back into view and they are now equipped to offer online services as an auxiliary tool.

Nowadays, there are so many different ways martial arts info is spread online. We can indulge in martial art blogs, podcasts, and even online classes hosted by schools many miles away. Even before the pandemic put us all in front of a computer screen, the internet has been dramatically changing the world and how communication is disseminated. Over the years, the internet has become one of the most powerful pieces of equipment in a martial artist's toolbox.

Mind you, powerful doesn't mean perfect. Let's delve into the good and the bad of the martial artist's modern day tool!

Keep Reading Show less