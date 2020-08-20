Open Forms Seminar with Sammy Smith

sport karate

Sammy Smith is a world champion and a member of the prestigious Team Paul Mitchell Karate. She is an extreme martial arts specialist with over fifteen years of experience in competition. Check out this seminar to learn her secrets to success in open forms divisions.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Next Two Major UFC Events Headlined by Monumental Championship Bouts

mixed martial arts
img.bleacherreport.net

UFC 253 and 254 are primed to entertain millions around the world with two extraordinary title fights.

During the broadcast of the historic end of the Miocic-Cormier trilogy, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya would attempt to defend his belt against undefeated contender Paulo Costa. Not only will that fight share the main event with an incredible matchup between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz to determine who will claim the light heavyweight throne, but the card will be followed by the highly anticipated bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje less than a month later.

Wondergirl Fairtex | ONE Championship's Newest Phenom

one championship
cdn.onefc.com

Wondergirl Fairtex will make her ONE Championship debut on Friday at ONE: No Surrender III, and a huge statement victory could put her at the top of the list for the inevitable inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays: Rudy Reynon

sport karate
Rudy Reynon - ISKA Championships - US Open 2010
www.youtube.com

Rewind the clock a decade and enjoy this incredible kama performance by Rudy Reynon.

This is the third edition of a weekly series that features old school sport karate videos to keep the history of the sport alive. Rudy Reynon of Team Paul Mitchell Karate is one of my favorite kama competitors of all time. His large, powerful cutting techniques were a trademark of his and he used complex finger rolls and manipulations to take his performances to the next level. Reynon was also known for his ability to seamlessly transition into acrobatic kicking and tricking techniques immediately after a solid cutting combination. This performance is from the 2010 ISKA U.S. Open Night of Champions in a division that would ultimately be won by the double sword-wielding legend Kalman Csoka, a man who there was never any shame in losing to.

