Why Nunchaku? (Sport Karate Blog)
I can't remember the day I was handed my first pair of nunchaku, but looking back 19 years later I know we were meant to find each other.
However, I do remember they were made by two older brothers (who were students at the studio) from a thin piece of PVC pipe and small thin rope from Home Depot. They were covered in dark blue chrome (which was my favorite color back then). To this day, I still keep them as a reminder of how far I've come from that point in time. I have gone from using homemade nunchaku and representing the studio's competition team, competing at local tournaments, to representing the most prestigious competitive martial arts team in the world (Team Paul Mitchell). I had the honor of being Matt Emig's (in my opinion, undoubtedly the best nunchaku practitioner there is) first private student. Without his inspiration, I wouldn't be the same "chucker" I am today. Pridefully, throughout years and years competing on the NASKA (North American Sport Karate Association) circuit, I have become one of the most renowned female martial arts competitors. I've earned numerous world champion titles, set records, and have become a coach to students all over the country. I inspire numerous girls to compete in sport karate and to have confidence in their ability to use nunchaku.
Some years ago, I made my own pair of competition nunchaku at the G-Force weapon factory where I came up with the combination of green, orange, purple, and "cracked ice" chrome tape. As soon as the "chux" were finished being taped it was an instant magnet to the eye. The color combination was sure to catch the attention of a crowd as soon as it was spun. Not only are these chux coated in vibrancy, but they are sealed with a "Sammy Smith Signature Nunchaku" sticker on the bottom.
I'm extremely grateful to be able to have taken chux as far as I have. At twenty- three years old, I have founded Sport Karate University alongside Jackson Rudolph. Sport Karate University (a product of Black Belt Magazine) is the first-ever online sport karate curriculum to take someone who has never done martial arts (or who could have) and turn them into a winning world champion all while earning a "karate college degree". I have developed the open forms, tricking, and nunchaku programs. To be able to represent nunchaku while becoming an entrepreneur in the world that I love is something I will forever be proud of.
If you're interested in learning more about my signature nunchaku, and would like to purchase a pair, you can check out my website, samanthasmith.org or you can contact me through my Instagram @queen_of_chux.
Watch Sammy Smith in Action at the US Open!
Video courtesy of SportMartialArts.com