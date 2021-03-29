November Sambo World Championships Moved to Uzbekistan
This year's Sambo World Championships, originally scheduled to take place in Moscow, Russia in November, have been moved to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Russian news agency TASS reported that the president of the All-Russia Sambo Federation, Sergei Yeliseyev, requested that the International Sambo Federation reschedule Moscow to host the world championships for 2025.
The request comes after a December ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport restricted Russia from hosting any world championship sporting events for two years as part of the punishment for a state-sponsored blood doping program among Olympic athletes. Several Olympic sports scheduled to hold world championships in Russia during this time period have sought to skirt the ban due to wording that says the location of the event does not have to be changed if it isn't legally or practically possible. However, sambo, which is still seeking status as a full Olympic sport, chose to comply.