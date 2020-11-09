Russia Dominates 2020 World Sambo Championships

The Official Marty's Cobra Kove Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream is 2oz/400mg of Whole Plant Extracted Hemp Cream, Formulated by IGSR.

INGREDIENTS: A pharmaceutical base, whole-plant CO2-extracted hemp, essential eucalyptus & lavender oil.

All product is naturally grown, clinically-tested and compounded in a pharmaceutical laboratory to maintain the highest standard and integrity of products.

Marty's Cobra Kove is muscle and Pain Therapy Cream containing materials derived solely from cannabis with a delta-9 THC concentration of not more that 0.3% on a dry weight basis. These are not products which will produce a "high".

Amino acids and whole-plant extracted hemp oil blends for positive mental health developed with assistance by Ami Grace Quinn, LCSW.