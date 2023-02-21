Sam-A Returns At ONE Friday Fights 9, Full Card Announced For March 17 Event
Joining the lightweight title tilt atop the card will be a co-main event slugfest between bantamweight Muay Thai strikers. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Muangthai PK Saenchai collide in what is sure to be a possible Fight of the Night candidate.
Among the many notable additions is the return of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. The Thai star makes his first return to the global stage since losing the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title to Prajanchai PK Saenchai in 2021 and will meet Ryan Sheehan in the ring.
Mixed martial arts will not be outdone on the card either.
Yoon Chang Min and Kirill Gorobets will go toe-to-toe under Lumpinee Stadium’s roof in a catchweight battle. Also in action, flyweight contender Tatsumitsu Wada takes on Ernesto Montilla, which could edge the victor closer to the official ONE athlete rankings.
The loaded card will get underway at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, March 17. Fans can watch live and free on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page.
ONE Friday Fights 9 Fight Card
ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship: Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut Klinmee
Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Muangthai PK Saenchai
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Ryan Sheehan
Nakrob Fairtex vs. Ploywittaya Chor Wimolsin
Chaongoh Jitmuangnon vs. Sulaiman Looksuan
Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Silviu Vitez
Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Nabil Anane
Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Saman Ashouri
Yoon Chang Min vs. Kirill Gorobets
Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Ernesto Montilla
Black Panther vs. Tagir Khalilov
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao’s Top Knockouts | ONE Full FightsMuay Thai legend and ONE Flyweight World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is one of the greatest Muay Thai exponents of all time, utilizing the “art of eight limb...
