Sam-A Returns At ONE Friday Fights 9, Full Card Announced For March 17 Event

one championship
ONE Friday Fights 9 is set to be a monster card inside Lumpinee Stadium. ONE Championship had already announced the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title rematch between Regian Eersel and Sinsamut Klinee for the main event, but now the entire lineup is set for Friday, March 17.

Joining the lightweight title tilt atop the card will be a co-main event slugfest between bantamweight Muay Thai strikers. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Muangthai PK Saenchai collide in what is sure to be a possible Fight of the Night candidate.

Among the many notable additions is the return of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. The Thai star makes his first return to the global stage since losing the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title to Prajanchai PK Saenchai in 2021 and will meet Ryan Sheehan in the ring.

Mixed martial arts will not be outdone on the card either.

Yoon Chang Min and Kirill Gorobets will go toe-to-toe under Lumpinee Stadium’s roof in a catchweight battle. Also in action, flyweight contender Tatsumitsu Wada takes on Ernesto Montilla, which could edge the victor closer to the official ONE athlete rankings.

The loaded card will get underway at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, March 17. Fans can watch live and free on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page.

ONE Friday Fights 9 Fight Card

ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship: Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut Klinmee

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Muangthai PK Saenchai

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Ryan Sheehan

Nakrob Fairtex vs. Ploywittaya Chor Wimolsin

Chaongoh Jitmuangnon vs. Sulaiman Looksuan

Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Silviu Vitez

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Nabil Anane

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Saman Ashouri

Yoon Chang Min vs. Kirill Gorobets

Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Ernesto Montilla

Black Panther vs. Tagir Khalilov

