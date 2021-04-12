FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
U.S. Olympic Karateka Victim of Racist Rant

news
Sakura Kokumai
www.pacificcitizen.org

Karateka Sakura Kokumai, a seven-time women's national kata champion who is slated to represent the United States in this year's Olympics, released a video showing a man unleashing a racially motivated verbal assault on her as she trained in a Southern California park on April 2. Kokumai, who is of Japanese descent, didn't know why the stranger was yelling insults at her until he began making anti-Chinese comments.

Though she's aware of the recent increase in Anti-Asian racism occurring across the U.S. giving rise to a number of violent attacks, Kokumai didn't expect it to happen at a park where she regularly trains. She told local KTLA 5 News, "I thought what if this was my grandmom or anyone in my family, then that scares me," which motivated her to release the video via social media. Kokumai added one of the most disturbing things about the incident was how other people just stood by without intervening, though one woman did come up to see if she was okay after the incident.

Black Belt magazine

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

mixed martial arts
Adriano Moraes
Yahoo Sports

ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

Vettori Sets Record in UFC Win

mixed martial arts
Marvin Vettori
dmxg5wxfqgb4u.cloudfront.net

Italy's Marvin Vettori set a UFC middleweight record completing 11 takedowns against Kevin Holland to secure an easy decision victory in the main event of Saturday's UFC on ABC 2 card. Holland, who lost a 5 round decision just three weeks ago against Derek Brunson, looked outsized by Vettori in the middleweight match-up and, just as with the Brunson loss, seemed to have no answers for his opponent's takedowns.

In other bouts the co-main event saw featherweight Arnold Allen earn a unanimous decision over Sodiq Yusuff while jiu-jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern inched closer to contender status in the women's strawweight division with a first round armbar submission of Nina Nunes.

Keep Reading Show less
