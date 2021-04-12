U.S. Olympic Karateka Victim of Racist Rant
Karateka Sakura Kokumai, a seven-time women's national kata champion who is slated to represent the United States in this year's Olympics, released a video showing a man unleashing a racially motivated verbal assault on her as she trained in a Southern California park on April 2. Kokumai, who is of Japanese descent, didn't know why the stranger was yelling insults at her until he began making anti-Chinese comments.
Though she's aware of the recent increase in Anti-Asian racism occurring across the U.S. giving rise to a number of violent attacks, Kokumai didn't expect it to happen at a park where she regularly trains. She told local KTLA 5 News, "I thought what if this was my grandmom or anyone in my family, then that scares me," which motivated her to release the video via social media. Kokumai added one of the most disturbing things about the incident was how other people just stood by without intervening, though one woman did come up to see if she was okay after the incident.