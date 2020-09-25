The Sai : A Classical Approach to Wielding a Classical Weapon

sai

The October/November 2020 issue of Black Belt includes a feature titled "The Sai: A Classical Approach to Wielding a Classical Weapon." The author Chris Thomas graciously prepared this video to illustrate the points he makes in the article about this misunderstood kobudo weapon.

Sai jutsu: Classical Application for a Classical Weapon youtu.be

Go here to order the issue! (shown below)

Visit the author's website here!

